SUV driven by Schwarzenegger collides and ends up on top of another car

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident on Friday afternoon (21/1), when your SUV collided with two other cars and ended up on top of one of them.

The 74-year-old actor and former bodybuilder was driving a GMC Yukon SUV when he collided with a red Prius at around 5 pm in Brentwood, Los Angeles (California, USA), reported the website “TMZ”. The star was accompanied by his children Patrick and Christina and was returning from a lunch.

Arnold’s SUV ended up on top of the Prius and then tipped over into a passing Porsche Cayenne. An image of the crash was posted on Twitter by ABC aerial reporter Chris Cristi.

Schwarzenegger’s SUV ends up on top of another vehicle in an accident in California Photo: Reproduction / Twitter (Chris Cristi)

In the spotlight, Schwarzenegger after the accident Photo: Playback/Twitter (JUNIOR AJ)

Los Angeles Police said a multi-vehicle accident occurred Friday afternoon in Brentwood and confirmed that one person had minor injuries, according to KABC-TV. A fourth car was also damaged.

The Prius driver, a woman, was injured and “Bleeding a lot from the head”, reported TMZ. Schwarzenegger and the children were not injured.

The accident is being analyzed by the police. While no fines were issued, a police source said they believed the Terminator actor was to blame for the accident, who was trying to turn left but failed to stop at the intersection of Sunset and Allenford Avenue.