Tax waiver with PEC on energy and fuel could reach R$ 240 billion

BRASILIA – A proposal under negotiation between the government and Congress to eliminate taxes on fuel and energy has the potential to take R$ 65 billion from the coffers of the National treasure. If all states took over this exemption, the loss of revenue would rise to R$ 240 billion.

The calculations are from XP Investimentos, in a report that points out lessons from the country’s fiscal policy in 2021. The projection is for a deficit of R$ 105 billion in 2022, which would rise if the exemption is approved. On the other hand, the inflation would drop 4.2 points, from 5.2% to 1%.

The first lesson is that “you can’t play with revenue” in an environment in which the increase in revenue allowed for a much better-than-expected public account result.

The President’s Allies Jair Bolsonaro they want to use this “excess” of collection to reduce taxes in an election year. The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) seeks to circumvent the compensation rule in the face of a loss of revenue.

“We continue to use the excuse of temporary revenues to change the tax rules”, says the XP’s chief economist, Gaius Megale. “How can we talk about excess revenue if we continue to run in the red since 2014?”, he asks.

He points out that the revenue that would go to the Treasury could end up financing large energy consumers and Petrobras shareholders. The return to the consumer should be small, according to members of the economic team itself: a reduction of R$ 0.18 to R$ 0.20 in the price of gasoline at the pump.

Authored by the specialist in public accounts Tiago Sbardelotto, Treasury graduate, the report points out that the change in the rules ends up having an effect on interest rates and exchange rates and generating a worsening of fiscal management going forward.