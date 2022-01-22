TCU withdraws secrecy from documents in the Moro and Alvarez & Marsal case

This Thursday (20/1), Minister Bruno Dantas, from the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), lifted the secrecy of all documents in the case file on the fees received by former judge Sergio Moro when he provided services to the consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal, judicial administrator of the construction company Odebrecht.

No less than three quarters of all fees that the consultancy receives in Brazil come from companies investigated by “lava jato”, in the capacity of judicial administrator of these companies under reorganization. Economic groups whose ruin was caused by Moro’s performance at the head of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba. Odebrecht alone pays Moro’s former employer about R$1.2 million a month. And the contract is already 30 months. From what is known, the construction company from Bahia has honored the millionaire payments – which are being deposited in court, due to a decision by the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganizations of São Paulo. But Odebrecht wants to review its leniency agreement and is in default with the Federal Government.

Moro is investigated for his possible role in Odebrecht’s judicial recoveryPablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies

The decision to publicize the process that is being processed by the TCU was taken after a request by the Deputy Attorney General Lucas Rocha Furtado, of the Public Ministry with the TCU. Last Tuesday (1/18), Dantas had already granted the MP full access to Moro’s contract with the company.

In the order, the minister explains that the documentation of Moro’s hiring so far has not been presented in full. Only an excerpt of the contractual clause and the termination of the former judge with one of the companies that make up the business group in Brazil were indicated. According to Dantas, there would be no need for confidential treatment of documents, and the specifically confidential sections are already marked.

As for the information regarding the processes in which Alvarez & Marsal acts as a judicial administrator and the fees established, the minister recalled that they are public and can be obtained through consultations with the respective bankruptcy and judicial recovery courts.

Dantas stressed that the judicial administrator “plays a relevant role in collaboration with the state”, which would justify the classification of the documents in the case as public.

The rapporteur of the case also stressed that information protected by tax or banking secrecy does not appear in the case file. Regarding the transcripts of Moro’s messages with the prosecutors of the self-dubbed “jet car wash”, shared by the Federal Supreme Court, Dantas recalled that they are not covered by judicial secrecy.

Historic

At the end of last year, Dantas ordered Alvarez & Marsal to reveal how much it paid the ex-judge after he left the company in October 2021. The minister also ordered a survey of all judicial recovery processes in which the consultancy acted. during the “lava jato” period, in chronological order, to follow the evolution of the company’s business.

According to the MP, it is necessary to investigate the conflict of interest in the fact that ex-judge Sergio Moro gave judicial decisions and guided the conditions for entering into leniency agreements with Odebrecht and, shortly thereafter, went to work for the consultancy that the administration of the judicial reorganization of the same company.

006.684/2021-1