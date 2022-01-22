Technical Sheet | My Father’s Fiddle (Netflix Original)

Fact Sheet: My Father’s Violin (Netflix Original)
- Original title: Babamin Kemani
- Duration: 112 minutes
- year of production: 2021
- Debut: January 21, 2022
- distributor: Netflix
- Directed by: Andaç Haznedaroglu
- Budget:
- Classification: 12 years
- Gender: drama
- Countries of Origin: Turkey
Synopsis:
United by pain and the love of music, an orphan girl and her violinist uncle have their lives transformed.
Cast:
Engin Altan Düzyatan, Belçim Bilgin, Gülizar Nisa Uray, Selim Erdoğan, Erdem Baş, Yener Sezgin, Yiğit Çakır
Curiosities:
- Filming for the feature began in the first half of March 2021.
- The principal Andaç Haznedaroglu had already worked in partnership with Netflix in the direction of the film Have You Seen Fireflies? (2021).
- The actor Engin Altan Düzyatan, protagonist of this film, is in the cast of the 2014 series The Great Ottoman Warrior, which is available on Netflix.
- The film marks the first experience in cinematographic productions of Gülizar Nisa Uray. The little nine-year-old actress plays in this film the girl who lost her father.
Trailer:
posters:
Photos:
Did you like the movie My Father’s Violin? Leave your comment!
Try Telecine for 30 days free! Click and check it out!
Follow Entreter-se also on Google News, CLICK HERE and then press “Follow”