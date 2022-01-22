Technical Sheet | My Father’s Fiddle (Netflix Original)

Fact Sheet: My Father’s Violin (Netflix Original)

Original title : Babamin Kemani

: Babamin Kemani Duration : 112 minutes

: 112 minutes year of production : 2021

: 2021 Debut : January 21, 2022

: January 21, 2022 distributor : Netflix

: Netflix Directed by : Andaç Haznedaroglu

: Andaç Haznedaroglu Budget :

: Classification : 12 years

: 12 years Gender : drama

: drama Countries of Origin: Turkey

Synopsis:

United by pain and the love of music, an orphan girl and her violinist uncle have their lives transformed.

Cast:

Engin Altan Düzyatan, Belçim Bilgin, Gülizar Nisa Uray, Selim Erdoğan, Erdem Baş, Yener Sezgin, Yiğit Çakır

Curiosities:

Filming for the feature began in the first half of March 2021.

The principal Andaç Haznedaroglu had already worked in partnership with Netflix in the direction of the film Have You Seen Fireflies? (2021).

had already worked in partnership with Netflix in the direction of the film (2021). The actor Engin Altan Düzyatan , protagonist of this film, is in the cast of the 2014 series The Great Ottoman Warrior , which is available on Netflix.

, protagonist of this film, is in the cast of the 2014 series , which is available on Netflix. The film marks the first experience in cinematographic productions of Gülizar Nisa Uray. The little nine-year-old actress plays in this film the girl who lost her father.

Trailer:

posters:

Photos:

Did you like the movie My Father's Violin? Leave your comment!

