Technical Sheet | My Father’s Fiddle (Netflix Original)

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment Comments Off on Technical Sheet | My Father’s Fiddle (Netflix Original) 0 Views

Fact Sheet: My Father’s Violin (Netflix Original)

  • Original title: Babamin Kemani
  • Duration: 112 minutes
  • year of production: 2021
  • Debut: January 21, 2022
  • distributor: Netflix
  • Directed by: Andaç Haznedaroglu
  • Budget:
  • Classification: 12 years
  • Gender: drama
  • Countries of Origin: Turkey

Synopsis:

United by pain and the love of music, an orphan girl and her violinist uncle have their lives transformed.

Cast:

Engin Altan Düzyatan, Belçim Bilgin, Gülizar Nisa Uray, Selim Erdoğan, Erdem Baş, Yener Sezgin, Yiğit Çakır

Curiosities:

  • Filming for the feature began in the first half of March 2021.
  • The principal Andaç Haznedaroglu had already worked in partnership with Netflix in the direction of the film Have You Seen Fireflies? (2021).
  • The actor Engin Altan Düzyatan, protagonist of this film, is in the cast of the 2014 series The Great Ottoman Warrior, which is available on Netflix.
  • The film marks the first experience in cinematographic productions of Gülizar Nisa Uray. The little nine-year-old actress plays in this film the girl who lost her father.

Trailer:

posters:

Photos:

Did you like the movie My Father’s Violin? Leave your comment!

Try Telecine for 30 days free! Click and check it out!

Follow Entreter-se also on Google News, CLICK HERE and then press “Follow”

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Christian trips Barbara and avoids being unmasked · TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will do a trick like that in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved