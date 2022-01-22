Teenager is youngest to fly solo around the world

The aviator during a stop in Jakarta

The aviator during a stop in Jakarta

A teenager became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world in a 5-month challenge.Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford, 19, landed in Kortrijk-Wevelgem, Belgium, two months later than planned because of the adverse weather conditions.

During the trip she was stranded for a month in Nome, Alaska, and 41 days in Russia. Upon her return to Belgium, she was welcomed by family, press and fans. She was accompanied during the landing by four aircraft of the Belgian Red Devils aerobatics team.

The ultra-light aircraft Shark UL is accompanied by an aerobatic plane on its arrival in Belgium

After landing she wrapped herself in the Belgian and UK flags and told reporters that “everything looks crazy, I still haven’t been able to process”. thousand kilometers. “The hardest part was in Siberia – it was extremely cold and if the engine failed I would be hours away from a rescue. I don’t know if I would survive,” he said.

Zara Rutherford visiting Seoul, South Korea

“I really want to tell people about my experience and encourage them to do something crazy with their lives.” “If you get the chance, go for it.”

