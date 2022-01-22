The Batman: Theme song for the new DC movie is revealed; Listen!

The news about The Batman, the new Batman movie, continues to be released by director Matt Reeves. Now, the person responsible for running the production behind the scenes has made official on Twitter the chosen composer and the theme song produced for the feature film.

Listen:

The chosen one to produce the theme of the film was Michael Giacchino, he is responsible for the composition made for successful films, series and games. Giacchino won the Oscar for Best Original Score for his work on the film. Up!: High Adventures. He has also been awarded an Emmy, three Grammys and a BAFTA.

He has recently worked on some Marvel productions, such as Spider-Man: No Return Home and Doctor Strange. In addition, he is a constant companion of director Matt Reeves, having worked with him on several other productions.

Publication of the theme song

The official announcement was made by director Matt Reeves’ Twitter account, who wrote in the post a little behind the scenes behind the decision to keep the song. The post featured interactions from composer Michael Giacchino.

He began the ad by praising Michael. “My brilliant friend Michael Giacchino wrote this theme before I shot a picture of The Batman“, commented the director. Afterwards, he told a little about the memories of the first time he heard the song.

“I still remember listening to it in my car with Dylan Clark before we went onstage to screen test for Robert Pattinson. We both had goosebumps,” Reeves revealed.

In the sequence, he made available the links to the theme, which you can check out in the video above and in the most different music streaming platforms.

my brilliant friend @m_giacchino wrote this theme before I ever shot a frame of @TheBatman. I can still remember listening to it in my car with #DylanClark before we went onto the stage to do #Robert Pattinson‘s screen test. We both had chills. Listen now: https://t.co/1t4ExcwfZd pic.twitter.com/hACMoP9bT0 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 21, 2022

The songwriter retweeted and responded to Matt Reeves’ post by thanking him for the praise and celebrating yet another work together. “Thank you my friend!! Always a wonderfully creative journey with you!!” wrote Giacchino.

Thank you my friend!! Always a wonderfully creative journey with you!! https://t.co/HvOhZeHbjz — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) January 21, 2022

The Batman opens in theaters on March 3, 2022.