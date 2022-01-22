The breath of the Brazilian stock exchange, the stumble of bitcoin and the PIX data leak: check out the main news of the day

For those who couldn’t stand to see the Brazilian stock market getting beaten up while Wall Street renewed records, this beginning of the year is being the moment of revenge. Or rather, the Ibovespa “chasing losses”.

In this third week of January, the main index of the B3 once again went against the outside and lined up high, while the European and American stock exchanges were in the red.

With the prospect of high interest rates and monetary tightening in the United States, stock markets in developed countries have been losing their attractiveness. American stock markets, which had a formidable 2021, renewing all-time highs, are now experiencing a broad realization of these gains.

At the same time, the rise in commodity prices – notably, oil and iron ore – and the already discounted prices of shares, after last year’s beating, make the Brazilian stock market become interesting again for foreign investors.

As a result, flows of foreign risk capital migrate here, boosting the prices of papers that were “in xepa”, starting with the blue chips – Petrobras, Vale, steel mills and large banks. In 2022, until January 19, more than BRL 15 billion in foreign funds entered B3.

It is still too early to say if this will last, because there are many factors, this year, playing against; but, at first, you can at least interpret the movement as a compensation for all the time that the Ibovespa was detached from the foreign exchanges last year.

The week began with a holiday in the United States and a rebound in interest rates on Treasuries, the US Treasury bonds, on Tuesday. But soon these interest rates underwent a correction, contributing to the fall in future interest rates here.

The relief in the dollar, with the inflow of external resources, also contributed to the drop in local rates, and all this movement made room for domestic stocks to rise, driven by interest rate cuts in China (which may increase demand for iron ore ) and the repeated highs of oil, impacted by a series of geopolitical conflicts in countries that produce this raw material.

As a result, the Ibovespa managed to accumulate a rise of 1.88% in the week, having reached 110 thousand points, while the Dow Jones lost 4.58%, the S&P 500 dropped 5.68%, and the Nasdaq fell 7 .55% in the period. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which gathers the continent’s main companies, accumulated a drop of 1.40%. The spot dollar, in turn, fell 1.05% against the real.

The week ends, however, with a slightly different atmosphere. Friday was lukewarm for the Brazilian stock market, which struggled to stay in the blue, but ended up closing down 0.15%, at 108,941 points.

The largely negative day on international stock markets, with a drop of 1.30% for the Dow Jones, 1.89% for the S&P 500, 2.72% for the Nasdaq and 1.84% for the Stoxx 600, pulled the Ibovespa down.

At the same time, interest and foreign exchange markets began to price in new concerns about the domestic scenario.

The government’s attempt to lower fuel prices at the stroke of a pen, zeroing federal taxes and reducing revenue, was not well received, pushing future interest rates and the US currency up. As a result, the spot dollar closed up 0.72%, at R$5.4553, and long-term interest ended up zeroing the week’s declines.

See everything that moved the markets this Friday, including the main highlights of the corporate news and the stocks with the best and worst performance of the Ibovespa.

