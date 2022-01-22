The cost of installing solar energy in homes drops by 40%

Given the high cost of electricity and the constant need to expand the hydroelectric system, the solar array has always been promising in Brazil, but it took decades to take off. The heating up of the market came after 2012, with the Normative Resolution of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), which allowed Brazilians to generate their own energy from renewable sources and receive credits on their electricity bills. In 2016, the country had an installed capacity of 93 MW. The following year, it increased to 1,160 MW. In 2021, according to the Brazilian Photovoltaic Energy Association (Absolar)this amount reached 13,000 MW, double that of 2020. The projection is that the capacity will jump again by the end of 2022, reaching 24,927 MW.

The good expectation has to do with the new Legal Framework for the Distributed Generation in Brazil, which came into force this year. “It gave legal security to the sector, which until then was supported by an Aneel resolution, which does not have the same force”, says Rodrigo Sauaia, executive president of Absolar. The regulation further encourages consumers, who have seen their electricity bills rise twice as high as official inflation since 2015. Data from Brazilian Association of Energy Traders (Abraceel) show that the electricity tariff accumulated a rise of 114%, while prices and consumer goods rose 48%.

Changes in benefits

According to the new law, those who are already on the market or enter within one year (from the date of publication) continue not to pay the fee for using the distribution network, called the Tariff for Use of the Distribution System. Aneel estimated that this exemption would cause R$ 65 billion in losses for concessionaires, between 2020 and 2035 if the new law were approved. They were pushing for change, claiming that distributed solar power has reduced their income, while they need to keep investing to bring electricity to every home. From 2023, the rules change for newcomers. The new rules will be determined by Aneel within 18 months. Those who plan to invest in this modality for their residence with the current exemption, need to run until the end of this year.

The solar energy model that transforms light into electricity works by installing photovoltaic panels, easily identified on the roofs of houses. “They are connected to wires and cables, which form a system that goes to a power center independent of the light clock, where the electricity from the concessionaire (in this case, Enel) arrives”, says civil engineer Thiago Ferreira Silvério, coordinator of maintenance of the Alphaville 11 condominium, in Santana do Parnaíba.

“Our system started working at the beginning of this year.” To supply the 24-hour concierge, the sawmill and the condominium administration building, we purchased 216 boards (2m x 1.19m), installed on the roofs of these units after the necessary infrastructure had been carried out, such as a box for wires, elevation of the roof and the construction of the photovoltaic plant. The works lasted three months and cost half a million reais.

Silverio has an application on his cell phone through which he controls the emission of electricity by the system. The objective is to produce 12 thousand KW/hour per month, which corresponds to 30% of the total consumption of all common areas of the condominium, such as social lounges and sports courts. “When we generate more than intended, the condominium gets a credit with the concessionaire, which can be used later”, explains Silvério. All this information appears in the app.

A study carried out by the consultancy Greener points to a decrease in the prices of parts since the beginning of the expansion. A photovoltaic system for a home with four people cost R$35,080 in June 2016. In the same period in 2021, this value dropped to R$19,520. The reduction was 40%. “The pieces gained worldwide scale”, says Claudio Loureiro from Array, an American solar energy company. “In Brazil, fintechs and banks have started to finance the solar system.” According to the expert, the amount invested in the system goes back to the buyer with the cheaper electricity bill. The average payback was calculated at five years. With the red flag, it went to four years.

Popular housing is already being built with a photovoltaic energy generation system. In 2019, 18 projects by the Housing and Urban Development Company were delivered, totaling 1,450 housing units in cities in the interior of São Paulo, such as Dois Córregos and Bragança Paulista. Despite the popularization, systems with more modern architectural solutions are not yet available in the Brazilian market. “I have not yet installed the system in my house, because I cannot find more improved solutions in the country, such as tiles that already work as photovoltaic panels”, says engineer Maria Padovani, who lives in a 450 m2 house in Granja Viana, in São Paulo. Paul. “They already exist, but they are not for sale in Brazil.”