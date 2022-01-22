The Economist: Joe Biden was always doomed to fail – International

Have any electorates ever demanded more of their leaders than modern Americans? This thought came to me as I listened to a group of people from the states of Georgia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, all college-educated and under 30, giving their opinion on President Joe Biden this week. It wasn’t pretty.

“Covid has never been worse, and the government is basically doing nothing about it,” said Lydia of Philadelphia. “We’re not even using Donald Trump’s good stuff, if there is any,” said Desiree of Atlanta. “I don’t know what kind of powers Biden has,” observed Sara, also from Georgia, “but I feel like he should be doing a lot more.”

Asked how he would rate the president, the group, which met remotely and was organized by Sarah Longwell, a conservative activist, gave him grades of C, D and an F. And it was not a hostile audience. All members of the group voted for Biden and none regretted it. In fact, if asked about possible support for Biden in 2024, everyone would probably answer yes, amid signs of dismay.

With friends like that, Biden might ask, who needs a crowd of voters convinced he’s nothing more than a senile socialist and election rigging? Anyway, he has these friends. After a year of hearing from swashbuckling conservatives that the president suffers from dementia, most Republicans believe that to be true. Together, these disenchanted Democrats and deluded Trump voters have made Biden nearly the most unpopular president since index records began. A mere 42% of Americans approve of his efforts. Only Trump, with 39% approval at the same point in his term, scored worse.

To explain this disaster, most commentators have focused on Biden’s weaknesses. Long-winded and prone to making mistakes, at once too cautious and too unstable, the 79-year-old president has rarely wowed Democratic hearts, even before he grew old, as he has notably done in recent years. The modesty of his talents was so obvious in the campaign that it seemed almost a perverse publicity ploy—supporting evidence of his promise to restore normalcy and moderation in government. But with its predecessor out of the game, that promise now looks less appealing. And Americans have found themselves led through turbulent times by the least charismatic and least politically capable president since George HW Bush.

Yet despite the usual temptation to criticize the politician, Biden’s mishaps are only a marginal reason to explain his unpopularity. The main reason is the disheartening reality that half the electorate was already against him beforehand. This phenomenon is relatively new. Trump was the first modern president not to be supported by a significant minority of his opponent’s supporters at the start of his first term.

By contrast, the fact that Biden started his term with an approval rating two percentage points higher than his share of the popular vote had a flavor of achievement. But relentless criticism and disinformation from the right soon reversed this situation. According to a model used by the economistwhich correlates historical presidential approval ratings with measures of partisanship, a generic president could expect a 46% approval rating at this point in his first term.

The resurgence of Covid-19 and the resulting economic obstacles have made this slide even more inevitable. Despite the general economic vigor, an alternative poll model, which correlates presidential approval with inflation and unemployment, also puts generic president approval at 46%. The fact that Biden’s ratings are below what models predict is likely due in large part to the virus itself.

While most focus group participants understood that Biden has limited power to crack down on the anti-mask and anti-vaccine crowd that exacerbates the US fight against Covid, most blamed him for failing to do so in some way. “If there is no one in charge, then there is no control,” said one participant.

This analysis does not ignore Biden’s mistakes. The fiasco in Afghanistan, which helped spur its downfall, was stark. The government paid little attention to its achievement in pushing through its trillion-dollar infrastructure package and overestimated its ability to additionally approve social and environmental spending.

The Biden administration also allowed that package to be defined by its cost, not its content, and ultimately struggled to get approval from the unpredictable Senator Joe Manchin. Still, the likelihood that a more inspiring president who made none of these mistakes will be nearly as unpopular as Biden suggests that the importance of presidents has been exaggerated.

It follows that Biden’s ability to recover is limited, despite a modest improvement in his most recent efforts. He delivered some good speeches, including a careful and skillful attack on his predecessor on the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection and a few remarks about economic recovery that sensibly referred to price increases. However, the administration’s hopes of winning back the support of its disenchanted voters — the only ones Biden would still be able to convince — seem naive.

These disaffected Democrats tend to be relatively young, unengaged, and not consuming news from the mainstream media. Only one of the focus group members watches cable news; the rest consume news through social networks, where the president’s speeches have had little repercussion. Additionally, some members of the group displayed such an exaggerated view of presidential power that Biden’s modest expression of empathy and his implicit admission of failure to contain inflation seemed designed to disappoint them.

The only alternative is failure

This is another new way of creating conditions for presidents to fail. In response to misleading press coverage and the deadlock in Congress, many voters, especially on the left, have come to imagine that the president has “Superman powers” ​​— both fantastic and non-existent — says Jeremi Suri, who studies the presidency. . Haunted by such expectations, it becomes increasingly difficult to imagine any mortal triumphing in office, much less Biden, who has his faults. Even if inflation and the virus recede much faster than expected, the likelihood of your party taking a beating in the midterm elections seems high. / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL