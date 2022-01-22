The Enemy – Hogwarts Legacy: Warner reinforces which game will be released in 2022

Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world RPG based on the universe of Harry Potter which has been missing for quite some time, was recently rumored to be postponed to 2023. Now, the Warner Bros.. reinforced that the game will come out in 2022.

In an update coming directly from the website Wizarding World, the official website of the Harry Potter universe, talking about what’s to come, the game’s excerpt is titled with bold letters: “Hogwarts Legacy game will be released this year”.

“2022 is also the year that the much-anticipated console game from Warner Bros. Games’ Portkey Games imprint, Hogwarts Legacy, is set for release.”, says the text. “Developed by Avalanche Software, this action RPG will allow players to have their own adventure set in the school of magic during the late 1800s. From learning powerful spells and creating potions, to perfecting combat skills and taming magical beasts, this game will allow its players to experience the wizarding world as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before by determining the fate of this entire world.”

Hogwarts Legacy was announced during the PlayStation 5 date reveal event, but little has been seen and heard about the game since the announcement trailer — except in January 2021, when the game was officially delayed to 2022.

on the podcast Sacred Symbols+ (via VGC), the game journalist Colin Moriarty stated that he heard from sources that the game could be delayed yet again, this time to 2023.

“I heard behind the scenes that the game isn’t coming out this year, and that it’s experiencing some sort of issue”, he said.

The website update appears to refute the statement by Moriarty and his sources, but Warner has given no further clues as to when we’ll see the game again, or when the release date will be announced. A statement from the executive Rachel Wakely, from Warner, indicated that the company should focus on releasing the game only after the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets at the movies.

Hogwarts Legacy is also fraught with controversy, especially regarding the author’s transphobic statements. J.K. Rowling. Warner Games has already indicated that the writer has no direct relationship with the game, but the division president defended his “right of opinion”.

Furthermore, the producer Troy Leavitt left the project after being criticized for anti-feminist positions on her YouTube channel.

On the bright side, a report by Bloomberg indicates that the developers created a character editor capable of creating a trans character for the protagonist.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.