The first hybrid equine – Science

Horses arrived in Mesopotamia 4,000 years ago. Before that, the inhabitants had already tamed donkeys and used them to ride, pull plows and carry loads. But the writings left on the clay tablets mention that another horse was preferred by the rich and powerful. They were the Kungas, who were even buried with their owners. Skeletons of Kungas were found in an excavated royal palace near Aleppo, present-day Syria. They were buried carefully, in rows. These skeletons, which date back 5,000 years, belong to an animal larger than donkeys. The strange thing is that these animals do not appear in any other fossil record. What horse was this? And why are other specimens not known?

Now, geneticists have managed to analyze DNA extracted from Kunga’s bones. What they found is that half of these animals’ genes came from domesticated donkeys and the other half from another equine. To identify which would be this second horse, DNA was obtained from several wild species that still exist in Asia. It was a shock to discover that the second half of the genes belong to a wild ass, never tamed, on the verge of extinction, of which there are only two living specimens. These animals are called hemippes and DNA from very ancient skeletons, 11,000 years old, confirms the finding. Analyzing the genes of the two species present in the Kungas, it was possible to determine that the Kungas result from the crossing of female donkeys with males of hemippes.

Probably female donkeys were bred with hemippes kept in captivity or captured. As the hemippes are bigger and faster, these hybrids were prized. Hemippes, like zebras, are difficult to domesticate. As hybrids are not fertile, these animals were rare, they only existed because they were created by humans and therefore never found outside cities.

In the same way that today we produce mules and donkeys, crossing horses with donkeys, this same technology had been discovered by our ancestors approximately 5 thousand years ago. As there are still two hemippes alive, there is a possibility that scientists will try to produce Kungas and then we will see how they behave. The Kungas disappeared centuries later with the arrival of domesticated horses. They are the oldest hybrid animals produced by man.

More information: The genetic identity of the earliest human-made hybrid animals, the kungas of Syro-Mesopotamia. Sci. Adv. 8, eabm0218 2022

