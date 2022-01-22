The Legacy of Thieves Collection has a new trailer

PlayStation has released the launch trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which showcases the enhanced features for the experience. The game will feature 4K graphics options, a frame rate of up to 120 per second and special improvements for the PlayStation 5.

The collection will arrive on the 28th on PlayStation 5 and will offer two incredible journeys: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy. Both adventures are very beautiful! Check out the trailer:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Preload Now Available

Anyone who purchased the collection on the PlayStation Store can now pre-load it. The file has a total of 67 GB, which takes up a good amount of space on the PlayStation 5 SSD.

An action by Sony drew attention: whoever buys the game upgrade on the PlayStation Store until February 3rd, will receive a ticket to watch the movie Uncharted: Off the Map, this one starring Tom Holland. The promotion will cover Brazilian consumers, and the company has already detailed how tickets will be distributed, with a value of up to R$ 24.00.

Looking forward to the release of the collection? Only a few days to go: the premiere is scheduled for January 28. The same game will come later to PC players, but with no set date.

