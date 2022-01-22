The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask from the N64 is coming to Switch Online in February

Update grants access to all Zelda series titles produced for the Nintendo 64

Nintendo of America revealed last Thursday (20) that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is the next game in its catalog to join the Nintendo Switch Online system. Like other games originally released for the Nintendo 64, the game will require a subscription to the service’s Additional Pack in order to be accessed.

While the Japanese company has promised that the title will hit its catalog in February, it has not yet provided an exact date for that to happen. With Majora’s Mask, the service’s catalog will now offer all main series games released for the Nintendo 64 — until then, players only had access to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

To enjoy the title, you must have an active subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. In Brazil, the cost is R$ 262.99 for the individual plan and the family, which can be shared by up to eight people, costs BRL 421.99 (just over R$52 per year per subscriber).

Banjo Kazooie arrived this week on Switch Online

The announcement of the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask comes shortly after Nintendo started to make another Nintendo 64 classic available on its online service: Banjo Kazooie. Developed by RARE, the game was released in 1998 and arrived last Thursday (20) on the Nintendo Switch online service.

Still limited, the Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack catalog currently features games like Mario Kart 64, super mario 64, Yoshi’s Story, Mario Tennis and Paper Mario. The Japanese manufacturer’s promise is that the title catalog will continue to expand in the future, but it has not given any indications whether it will continue with a system of individual releases or if it prepares updates with greater numbers of games.



The more expensive version of the subscription also guarantees access to several Mega Drive titles, including Sonic the Hedgehog 2, golden axe and Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium. On the other hand, those who maintain the basic version of the service have access to online gameplay and a catalog of NES and Super NES titles.

Source: Kotaku