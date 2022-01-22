‘The More Life, the Better!’: Celina will try to prove Rose’s betrayal | come around

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on ‘The More Life, the Better!’: Celina will try to prove Rose’s betrayal | come around 8 Views

Suspecting that Rose was having an affair with Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Guilherme put a detective behind his wife. determined to get evidence of betrayal, the doctor set up an act and even managed to record Rose and Baby kissing.

▶️ Remember Guilherme’s investigation:

William gets angry

Baby and Rose kiss

After this act, there was even a big fight between the doctor and the player, who took several punches from Guilherme. review:

Guilherme can't contain himself and goes for Neném, as soon as his wife walks away

After this outburst, Rose and Guilherme’s marriage is close, and Celina will take advantage of the couple’s crisis to provoke a divorce between the two. 😬

Rose begs Guilherme to stay with her

The doctor will vent to the mother, and will show her the envelope with evidence against Rose.

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) talks to Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

“It’s all here. The recordings of the two conversations and the video with the act of kissing”, will show the doctor.

Without the child noticing, Celina will take the envelope and will begin to plot against her daughter-in-law.

Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) waits for Guilherme (Mateus Solano) to leave the room to get an envelope – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

“I’ll take it. This time, I won’t let Rose get away with going to hell!”

Jeez! Will Celina be able to end Rose and Guilherme’s marriage this time? 😯

21 Jan

Friday

Guilherme can’t get along with Rose. Carmem kicks Gabriel out of the Wollinger Bar. Rose discusses Celina. Guilherme advises Tigrão. Joana decides to have artificial insemination and Marcelo tells the doctor that he is a donor. Rose decides to get rid of the dress she wore when she met Baby. Nedda asks Baby to go with her to Roni’s wedding. Marcelo threatens Flavia. Nunes delivers the recordings to Guilherme. Head decides to go with Bianca to rehab. Marcelo convinces Carmem to approve Flávia and Gabriel’s courtship. Celina takes the envelope with the evidence against Rose. Roni waits for Nedda to start her marriage. Prado frames Jandira and collects all the warm ones. Roni doesn’t like to see Baby arrive with Nedda for her wedding.

Check out the full summary of the day and week!

