‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia will be threatened after discovering Marcelo’s frame | come around

22 Jan Saturday

Roni simulates animation by the presence of Baby. Carmem explains to Paula why she decided to accept Gabriel and Flávia’s relationship. Roni threatens Baby. Rose tries to convince Celina to support her marriage to Guilherme. Carmem confirms with Marcelo the sabotage against her rival. Paula looks for Rose. Flávia discovers the sabotage, but is prevented by Marcelo from warning Paula. Celina falls asleep with the special tea that Deusa makes for her. Guilherme is surprised by Rose’s romantic dinner. Flávia climbs a scaffold to try to warn Paula about the sabotage. Marcelo delivers the box with the adulterated creams to Paula. Death saves Flavia.

Check out the full summary of the day and week!