‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia will be threatened after discovering Marcelo’s frame | come around

Fake cream 🧴☠️
Carmem and Marcelo are doing everything they can to make Paula’s company go bankrupt. Thinking of sabotaging the new launch of Cosméticos Terrare, the duo put itchy cream in place of Paula’s product.
Carmem tests adulterated cream on Marcelo
With everything ready for the products to be taken to the launch party, Flávia will take one of the creams and apply it on her skin.
“What itch is that?”, says Flávia.
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) discovers sabotage in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Marcelo will catch the dancer scratching and get tense. He’ll try to trick the girl, but she’ll figure out that it’s a trap.
“This is gross sabotage! Paula needs to know about this now!”, says Flávia, picking up her cell phone.
Realizing that it was discovered, Marcelo will take the dancer’s cell phone and threaten Flávia.
Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) threatens Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“I took it all! You were the one who sabotaged the cream!”, the dancer said.
“And it is you who will be blamed for this sabotage! The house has fallen! Terrare is gone”, says the villain.
Marcelo will lock Flávia in the room and take the adulterated creams to the launch. Damn it! 😲
Will Flavia be able to tell Paula the truth? 😰
22 Jan
Saturday
Roni simulates animation by the presence of Baby. Carmem explains to Paula why she decided to accept Gabriel and Flávia’s relationship. Roni threatens Baby. Rose tries to convince Celina to support her marriage to Guilherme. Carmem confirms with Marcelo the sabotage against her rival. Paula looks for Rose. Flávia discovers the sabotage, but is prevented by Marcelo from warning Paula. Celina falls asleep with the special tea that Deusa makes for her. Guilherme is surprised by Rose’s romantic dinner. Flávia climbs a scaffold to try to warn Paula about the sabotage. Marcelo delivers the box with the adulterated creams to Paula. Death saves Flavia.
