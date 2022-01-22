The Surprising Upside of Bad Moods

January 21, 2022, 1:41 pm -03 Updated 3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Repressing or condemning our negative emotions can have serious consequences for our health and well-being.

Sometimes we feel like criticizing ourselves for not feeling happy – but there are reasons for us to accept our grumps.

Imagine you’ve just gone through something unpleasant – your friend forgot your birthday, you weren’t approved for a new job, or you just woke up after the holiday and remembered that you have to go to work. How do you normally react to these feelings?

You can try to tell yourself that it doesn’t matter and you won’t let yourself down. You might try to avoid thinking about the bad news, but when it finally settles into your day, you wonder why you’re so sensitive.

This tendency toward rejection and self-punishment can be described as “mood shame”: the belief that having bad feelings is a personal fault.

Always looking at the positive side of life can even seem like a sign of strength and courage. But if taken to the extreme, we can end up criticizing ourselves for perfectly reasonable reactions to certain events.

It’s natural to prefer to avoid uncomfortable feelings like disappointment, worry, anger, or sadness, but recent psychological research supports the idea that they serve useful purposes in our lives. When we learn to observe this importance and accept these feelings without judgment, we can have better physical and mental health.

I make it clear that when I talk about our need to accept negative emotions, I’m not talking about depression or severe anxiety—or any other chronic mood disorder that needs professional attention. There is nothing to be gained from prolonged and unbearable suffering if you need and can seek medical treatment and mental health support.

I’m referring to the temporary clouds that can descend on our lives for a few hours or days. These temporary emotions don’t actually pose a threat to our long-term well-being, but we often act as if they are – and it’s tempting to try to avoid them.

As the Italian philosopher Ilaria Gaspari observed in her recent book Vita Secreta delle Emozioni (“The Secret Life of Emotions”), our attempts to suppress emotions can simply add layers of “shame” and “fear” to what we already feel, and make us jealous of people who seem to have lives. happier. The resulting feeling, she says, is even “stronger and more lasting” than what we are trying to avoid.

“It took me a long time to understand that being emotional doesn’t mean being unstable or unbalanced, but being alive, open and vulnerable to the experiences of the world,” she says.

Gaspari wrote from his personal experience, but numerous scientific studies confirm that “humor shame” can be detrimental to our well-being. To get an idea of ​​these surveys, consider the following questions. On a scale of 1 (never/very rarely) to 7 (very often/always), how would you rate these statements?

I tell myself I shouldn’t feel the way I am feeling.

I criticize myself for having irrational or inappropriate emotions.

I think some of my emotions are bad or inappropriate and I shouldn’t feel them.

When questioning 1,000 participants, Iris Mauss, from the University of California at Berkeley, in the United States, concluded that the higher people’s scores on this scale, the more likely they were to report symptoms of depression and anxiety. They also tended to have lower overall life satisfaction and lower psychological well-being.

People who accepted their thoughts and feelings without considering them “bad” or “inadequate” tended to have better psychological health.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Most negative emotions go away like passing clouds – but that doesn’t mean they should be ignored.

See the good and the bad

My personal interest in the consequences of “humor shame” began while researching my book, The Expectation Effect (“The Effect of Expectation”, in free translation).

There is overwhelming evidence that we can create self-fulfilling prophecies in many areas of life. In medicine, for example, we know that our interpretations of physical symptoms as pain can alter the way we experience them and even influence our physiological response.

I began to wonder if the same was true of our emotions. Instead of changing the emotions themselves, we could change the way we think about them – and thus improve the experience itself and its long-term health effects.

Disillusionment, for example, may seem unpleasant – but you can admit that this emotion helps us learn from our mistakes. And by giving that emotion a more positive meaning and recognizing its potential benefits—instead of feeling like it’s something that’s “unhealthy”—you can change the way your brain works and your body’s reactions to a worry.

Searching the literature on psychology, I quickly found a study by the Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Berlin, Germany that attempted to demonstrate just that. The researchers asked study participants to rate a variety of emotions, such as nervousness, anger, or depression, and their influence on their discontent. They also asked people to talk about the appropriateness, usefulness, and meaning of these emotions—three dimensions that, taken together, captured the “value” participants assigned to each feeling.

Overall, participants who found positive value in their “bad” mood typically scored much better on assessments of physical and mental well-being, including their risk of diseases such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease, and even their muscular endurance (considered general fitness indicator). And indeed, the ability to see value in unpleasant emotions virtually eliminated the relationships between participants’ health and the actual amount of worry they experienced over a three-week period.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, We don’t need to be exhausted with the bad mood

fuel for growth

Since then, I’ve found a lot of evidence that demonstrates how recognizing the potential benefits of emotions can powerfully influence their effects.

Anxiety, for example. We may find that feelings of anxiety can ruin our concentration and reduce our performance on difficult tasks – that we can only succeed in an exam or interview if we learn to relax. Or we can look at these feelings as a source of energy.

British actor Robert Pattinson seems to use this strategy to deal with nerves in the filming environment – and recent scientific studies indicate that this type of attitude can improve our performance in short-term challenges, such as taking difficult exams or speaking in public. In the long run, it even reduces the risk of burnout and exhaustion.

A similar expectation effect applies to emotions like anger. We may believe that frustration quickly depletes our self-control, but we may alternatively view it as a galvanizing emotion that strengthens our resolve and gives us the power to demand what we deserve. These ways of thinking will determine our performance in various tasks, such as negotiations.

Scientists are still investigating the ways in which the perception of our emotions can influence physical health, as noted in the Max Planck Institute study in Berlin, but the increasing amount of research on the psychological effects of evaluating emotions already suggests some mechanisms. plausible.

When we encounter a stressor that, for us, is personally threatening, we tend to experience exaggerated fluctuations in hormones like cortisol and inflammation. These physiological changes can help prepare the body for risks in the near future, but if maintained for long periods, they can wear out the body.

If we have the feeling that all bad moods are inappropriate, embarrassing or potentially harmful to us, this creates a sense of vulnerability and isolation, which can exacerbate and prolong the physiological effects.

Reassessing our emotions – to recognize their inherent value – can remove these additional layers of stress and even provide a sense of empowerment and autonomy. Accepting our feelings can balance the physiological reaction and help us recover faster, with less overall strain on our bodies.

Interpreting our mood can have important long-term consequences, according to a fascinating longitudinal study involving more than 28,000 people. Participants were asked to report their levels of anxiety and mental tension and whether they believed that stress would harm their health.

Apparently, these expectations shaped his risk of dying. People who suffered from high stress and believed that the stress would harm them had much higher mortality over the study period than those who felt stressed but did not share the negative expectations of its effects.

Scientists had looked at a number of other lifestyle factors such as income, education, physical activity and smoking before reaching that conclusion. Of course, the study does not prove causality, so its conclusion needs to be viewed with some skepticism. But it certainly matches the general pattern of the shorter studies. All of them indicate that our interpretation of emotions is as important as the feelings themselves.

Shades of gray

The start of a new year can be the perfect time to put this more subtle understanding of emotions into practice.

In the northern hemisphere it is cooler and wetter and returning to work can be a painful shock after a week of holidays. Some of us may experience sadness at the beginning of the year, at the same time we yearn for a better life – which creates feelings of boredom, frustration and sadness.

Instead of making harsh judgments for these feelings, you can address this bad mood with the self-care needed to overcome it. Without fighting your own emotions, you may begin to question whether these sensations matter. Perhaps they will help you identify an important change you can make in your life, for example.

Sometimes we will go through periods of affliction with no silver linings – and we will need all the support we can get to get through them. But generally speaking, our mood is neither good nor bad, but has many different shades. By paying attention to these tones, we can weather the storms of life more easily.

*David Robson is a science writer based in London. Your latest book, The Expectation Effect: How Your Thinking Can Transform Your Life (in free English translation) was published in the UK on January 6, 2022 and in the US it will be published on February 15, 2022. His Twitter account is @d_a_robson.