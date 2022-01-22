These may be the first benchmarks of Intel Arc Alchemist Xe-HPG 512VE/4096SP GPUs

Card outperforms Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti in some scenarios

The first alleged benchmark results of one of Intel’s upcoming Arc Alchemist graphics cards with a GPU with 512 vector engines, were published in Sandra SiSoftware’s Benchmark Ranking and discovered by Twitter user @Tum_Apisak. Intel’s overall future graphics card compute score is higher than that of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. The numbers show an advantage for Intel, but we can’t validate the veracity, so consider these numbers with caution.

The Intel Arc Alchemist score, presumably for desktops, was submitted by an anonymous person (or people) to the database. The card’s GPU has 512 enabled vector engines (which correspond to 4096 stream processors), has 4 MB of L2 cache, and operates at 2.1 GHz. The card is equipped with 12.8 GB of usable memory, which probably means 16 GB of memory in total. See more details on test setup below.

Intel Arc Alchemist Xe-HPG 512VE/4096SP vs. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

Assuming the results submitted to SiSoftware Sandra’s Benchmark Ranker are accurate and the drivers are mature enough, the overall score for the Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card looks pretty good, beating the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

When it comes to FP32 GPU compute workloads – an operation most graphics applications use these days – the Intel Arc Alchemist with 4,096 stream processors operating at 2.10 GHz is about 23% behind the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 6,144 Cuda cores operating between 1440 MHz – 1850 MHz. This isn’t exactly a spectacular result, at least as far as performance in FP32 operations is concerned. Remembering that this data was not obtained with hardware available on the market (by Intel). Perhaps, Intel’s real flagship, Arc Alchemist, performs considerably better.



The Intel Arc Alchemist Xe-512 achieves performance on par with the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti in FP16 operations, which are not widely used for graphics. Meanwhile, Arc Alchemist Xe-512 outperforms GeForce RTX 3070 Ti by 68% in FP64 operations and almost 5 times (or 395%) in FP128 operations, but neither FP64 nor FP128 are used by graphics applications and are reserved for high-performance computing.

The result published in the Sandra SiSoftware Benchmark Ranking is marked as ‘Intel(R) Graphics d gfx-driver-ci-master-10002 DCH Release Internal (4096S 512C SM3.0 2.1GHz, 4MB L2, 12.8GB) (OpenCL) ‘ which suggests it is a driver intended for internal testing. While the Intel Arc Alchemist Xe-512 benchmark results should be considered with caution, these are the first performance numbers for the card, and they look promising.

