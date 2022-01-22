Thiago Gagliasso throws a tantrum after reporter attacks BBB 2022 bolsonarista

Thiago Gagliasso was “p da vida” with an article published by journalist Ricardo Noblat, from Metrópoles, about the possible departure of participant Natália from the BBB 2022. The reason? His statement on slavery coupled with his alleged appreciation for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the publication, Noblat gave the following title: “Suspected of Bolsonarism, Natália may be the first to leave the BBB”. He went on: “What I said about slavery hurt the model from Minas Gerais”.

The journalist referred to the 22-year-old nail designer’s dialogue with some BBB 2022 participants about slavery in Brazil:

“I’m black. There really is a history that we came and we came as slaves, yes. Why? Because we were efficient. Why? Because we were strong. Why did we come as a slave? Because we were good at what we did. So, because maybe if you put a person there to do that, maybe they wouldn’t be able to do it”.

Thiago Gagliasso was disgusted with a specific excerpt from the article’s title, “Suspicion of Bolsonarism”. For him, the columnist treated voters loyal to the current government as criminals.

“Suspicion of Bolsonarism? Are we 55 million criminals now?”he asked. “I know that most people who vote for the president don’t care about BBB 2022 and would never organize themselves to give this audience to Globo, voting etc. But it would be impressive for a candidate suspected of Bolsonarism to win this face**”considered.

The discomfort caused by Natalia’s speech generated an immediate manifestation of her communication.

“Naty is a big woman who came from a simple background. She had to work from a very early age, still in childhood, to pursue her goals. As is the reality of many Brazilians. It’s certainly a huge challenge for her to be in the most watched house in Brazil without getting so much support. But she has a twinkle in her eye and a willingness to go through that experience.”began the note.

“Your speech represents your point of view, that is, of a woman who feels firsthand what it is like to live in a society with prejudice, but who still does not have enough knowledge to talk about her place. We understand the impact of what was said and today the apology comes from the Adms. We are sure that when she leaves, she will reflect on her trajectory inside the house and learn from her mistakes ”finished.

