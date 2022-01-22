Thich Nhat Hanh, peace activist and master of mindfulness, dies at 95 – 22/01/2022

By James Pearson

(Reuters) – Thich Nhat Hanh, the Buddhist monk, poet and peace activist who rose to prominence in the 1960s as an adversary in the Vietnam War, died on Saturday, aged 95, surrounded by followers at the temple where his spiritual journey began.

His week-long funeral will be held at the temple in a quiet and peaceful manner, according to his followers.

With works and public appearances that spanned decades, Thich Nhat Hanh spoke in a gentle yet powerful tone of the need to “walk as if you were kissing the earth with your feet.”

He suffered a stroke in 2014 that left him unable to speak and returned to Vietnam to spend his last days in the central city of Hue, the former capital and birthplace, after spending much of his adult life in exile. .

As a pioneer of Buddhism in the West, he formed the “Plum Village” monastery in France and regularly spoke about the practice of mindfulness — identifying and distancing yourself from certain thoughts without judgment — to the corporate world and his international followers.

Born Nguyen Xuan Bao in 1926, Thich Nhat Hanh was ordained a monk when the revolutionary founder of modern Vietnam Ho Chi Minh led efforts to liberate the Southeast Asian country from its French colonial rulers.

Thich Nhat Hanh, who spoke seven languages, taught at Princeton and Columbia universities in the United States in the early 1960s. He returned to Vietnam in 1963 to join a growing Buddhist opposition to the US-Vietnam War, demonstrated by protests. of self-immolation by several monks.