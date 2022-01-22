Third dose of Pfizer protects against Omicron, two new studies show

It takes three doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for a person to get the protection they need against the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to two new studies. One of the surveys was led by scientists from the German biotechnology company BioNTech and the other involved the participation of researchers from the Francis Crick Institute in the UK.

It is worth remembering that, at the moment, the world is experiencing a new wave of the pandemic, caused by Ômicron. In Brazil, the moving average of new cases is 110 thousand per day, according to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). Given this scenario, public authorities reinforce the importance of boosting the vaccine, such as that of Pfizer.

Omicron protection is achieved with three doses of Pfizer’s vaccine (Image: Reproduction/Oneinchpunchphotos/Envato Elements)

“This new variant can overcome the immune block placed by two doses of vaccine, but fortunately, after the third dose, the neutralizing activity is robust in the vast majority of people. A third dose increases our defenses, making it difficult for the virus to cause a severe form. of covid-19”, explains Emma Wall, from University College London Hospitals, in a statement.

British study on the third dose

Published in scientific journal The Lancet, the study by researchers at the Francis Crick Institute evaluated the antibody neutralizing ability of both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines after the third dose. 620 blood samples from 364 people were analyzed.

The research found that antibodies generated by people who received only two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine were less able to neutralize Omicron compared to the Alpha (B.1.1.7) and Delta (B.1.671.2) variants. ).

To be more precise, in people who took both doses of Pfizer, the average level of neutralization was about three times lower against Omicron compared to Delta. For those immunized with AstraZeneca, it was not possible to establish levels in relation to Ômicron.

On the other hand, the team of British researchers observed that the third dose increased the levels of antibodies that effectively neutralized Omicron. After the Pfizer booster, these levels were similar to those previously achieved against Delta after two doses.

Studies have measured the effectiveness of antibodies against covid-19 (Image: Reproduction/iLexx/Envato Elements)

It is important to note that antibody levels do not allow estimating, in fact, the effectiveness of the vaccine, but they are an indicator of protection. It is as if the antibodies were already prepared and on alert, within the bloodstream, to attack possible infections caused by the coronavirus.

BioNTech study on reinforcement

Just this week, another study was released, published in the journal science, about the importance of strengthening against covid-19. Led by BioNTech scientists, the research analyzed blood samples from 51 participants who received two or three doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Again, the level of neutralization dropped dramatically in those who received just two doses. However, “one month after the third dose of vaccine, the neutralization titers against Omicron increased 23-fold compared to two doses”, the researchers detail in the article.

In light of these data, the scientists conclude that “the requirement for a third dose of vaccine to effectively neutralize Omicron was confirmed using live SARS-CoV-2 in a subset of participants.”

Source: The Lancet and Science