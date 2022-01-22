three benefits are paid in 2022; see if you get

In 2022, benefits are being released to Brazilians, among them are the salary bonus for the PIS/Pasep, Brazil aid and Gas Allowance.

However, many do not know if they are entitled to receive the amounts made available. In view of this, the report TV Newspaper prepared this article for you to understand how benefits work and if you are entitled to receive.

Pis/Pasep allowance

The payment of the Pis/Pasep salary bonus is paid annually to those who have worked with a formal contract in a private or public company for at least five years.

The amount paid is up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,100, in 2021) and varies according to the time the person has worked. If she worked all year, she receives minimum wage. If you worked one month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum wage. It works as follows:

1 month of work: R$ 100;

2 months of work: R$ 200;

3 months of work: R$ 300;

4 months of work: R$ 400;

5 months of work: R$ 500;

6 months of work: R$ 600;

7 months of work: R$ 700;

8 months of work: R$ 800;

9 months of work: R$ 900;

10 months of work: R$ 1000;

11 months of work: R$ 1,100;

12 months of work: R$ 1,200.

The calendar with payment dates in 2022 has already been released and will start in February. It is worth remembering that the value refers to the base year 2020. [confira calendário abaixo]

Who is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep?



Anyone who worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep. In addition, the employee must meet requirements such as:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years

Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

Who earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average

It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government

PIS/Pasep Calendar

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector



BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29

October March 24 December 29 November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29

Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

Brazil aid

Auxílio Brasil is the benefit that replaces the old Bolsa Família. Through it, beneficiaries receive a monthly minimum amount of R$ 400. Auxílio Brasil is granted to families enrolled in Cadúnico that meet the income limit requirements.

The payment of Auxílio Brasil in 2022 began last Tuesday (18). Check full calendar:

End of NIS – Payday

January 1st – 18th

January 2 – 19

January 3 – 20

January 4th – 21st

January 5th – 24th

January 6th – 25th

January 7th – 26th

January 8th – 27th

January 9th – 28th

January 0 – 31

Gas Allowance

The Auxílio Gás, also known as Vale Gás for Brazilians, from 2022 has already started to be released. This January, it is estimated that 5.5 million families participating in the Auxílio Brasil Program will benefit.

Auxílio Gás pays families an amount equivalent to at least 50% of the average national reference price for a 13-kilogram cylinder over the last six months.

Who is entitled to the Gas Aid?



The criteria for receiving the Gas Aid are:

families enrolled in the Single Registry with per capita income less than or equal to one minimum wage and members of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

For the purposes of implementing the Auxílio Gás, exceptionally in the first 90 days, priority will be given to the payment of the benefit, in this order:

beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil with lower per capita income and with a greater number of family members.

Benefits granted by Auxílio Brasil will not be computed as monthly family income. Receiving other grants is not an impediment to Auxílio Gás. It is not necessary to account for the transferred resource.

As of the next fiscal year, the program will admit the gradual entry of more families, so that, in September 2023, all beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil Program (PAB) will be served.

2022 Gas Allowance Calendar

The 5,471,632 families eligible for Auxílio Gás began to receive the voucher on January 18, 2022, following the regular payment schedule of Auxílio Brasil.

Thus, the credit in a social savings account at Caixa Tem will be made according to the end of the NIS – Social Identification Number of the beneficiary. See the Gas Aid calendar for January:

January 18 (Tuesday) – deposit for beneficiaries with final NIS 1;

January 19 (Wednesday) – deposit for beneficiaries with final NIS 2;

January 20 (Thursday) – deposit for beneficiaries with final NIS 3;

January 21 (Friday) – deposit for beneficiaries with final NIS 4;

January 24 (Monday) – deposit for beneficiaries with final NIS 5;

January 25 (Tuesday) – deposit for beneficiaries with final NIS 6;

January 26 (Wednesday) – deposit for beneficiaries with final NIS 7;

January 27 (Thursday) – deposit for beneficiaries with final NIS 8;

January 28 (Friday) – deposit for beneficiaries with final NIS 9;

January 31 (Monday) – deposit for beneficiaries with final NIS 0;