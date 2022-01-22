Tiago Abravanel surprises by giving unexpected advice to Arthur Aguiar

Tiago Abravanel had a frank conversation with Arthur Aguiar on the last Thursday (20), in the confinement of BBB 2022. Concerned about the mental health of the former Malhação, the singer decided to give some advice.

Helpful, the grandson of Silvio Santos asked his reality partner not to repress his emotions during the game.

“You just arrived, you’re crazy. We’ve been here for three days. The time you lay your head on the pillow today will be crazy. But enjoy a lot”, declared James.

“Cry when you have to cry, scream when you have to. We are together. Being able to hear what you said and feel the way you made yourself available was awesome.”, he continued, referring to Aguiar’s introductory speech.

“Here we can be like this, so let’s enjoy it. It will be transformative for everyone”, he added.

the husband of Mayra Cardi, after hearing the words of his colleague, he was excited: “It’s the only certainty we have. The people here are very available, all without exception. That’s the main spark for everyone to relate here”.

Tiago did not tell family members about going to BBB 2022

Anyone who sees Tiago appearing on the Globo screen has no idea, but he omitted that he would go to BBB 2022 for some relatives.

To Gshow, the businessman’s sister, Lígia Abravanel, said that few people knew about Tiago going to BBB 2022 and the emotion took over the whole family to see the singer passing the call.

“Wow, we were so excited! It took a long time for his name to be announced [risos]. And when it did, it was so wonderful! The crowd started sending messages, friends, people we hadn’t seen for a long time, but who like Ti…”, revealed.

“Anyway, I think it’s being very positive, you know? We have only received many messages of affection and it is being very nice”, he added.

And, even without telling the family that he was “moving” temporarily, netizens are already speculating that Silvio Santos, Tiago Abravanel’s grandfather, may appear on Globo’s screen during the angel’s video.

