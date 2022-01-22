TIME TO BUY | iPhone 13 up to 256 GB has a discount on Magalu offer

The iPhone 13 is Apple’s most modern smartphone and an excellent choice for anyone looking to buy a cell phone from the company today. It’s cheaper taking advantage of Magazine Luiza’s current promotion, where especially the 256 GB model is paying off. Use the discount coupon found in the links below to take advantage.

About iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is the most famous model in the line, and a great starting point to get to know the biggest news that Apple introduced in 2021. It is worth noting that the entire line 13 comes with the A15 Bionic processor, which delivers even better performance than than found in the iPhone 12 series.

Despite the design of the iPhone 13 being similar to the company’s latest releases, a significant change was the screen notch, that space where the selfie camera and Face ID sensors are located. Now, this clipping has become even smaller, leaving more space available to watch content on mobile.

The set of cameras also received important improvements in 2021: there is now an optical stabilization technology in all models of the line, a feature that was previously restricted to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Even with these improvements, Apple still managed to increase the duration time of the device’s battery, great news for those who spend the whole day away from home.

