Top 10 series released this week







Photo: Publicity / Amazon Prime Video / Modern Popcorn

From superheroes to mobsters to human beings with real problems, series programming is full of engaging characters. Good people and absolutely bad people, who guarantee the weekend marathons.

Check out 10 highlights among the new series releases from streaming platforms below.

AS WE SEE IT | AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The new Amazon series is the best surprise of the week. The plot revolves around three autistic friends who decide to live together, despite each manifesting a different form of autism.

Jack (Rick Glassman) is a brilliant computer programmer whose ability to hold down a job is hampered by his complete lack of filters. Violet (Sue Ann Pien) works at an Arby’s and wants a boyfriend so badly that she’s fallen victim to every love advice column ever written. The least independent of the trio, Harrison (Albert Rutecki), suffers from agoraphobia and doesn’t understand why it’s inappropriate to be friends with the teenager in the apartment upstairs. Their lives are made easier by Mandy (Sosie Bacon), a social worker with low grades that prevented her dream of becoming a doctor, and who often seems to have more problems than they do.

An adaptation of the Israeli series “On the Spectrum”, “As We See It” is the first American production on autism performed by actors who fit the condition. And the result is extremely genuine, able to make you laugh and move, without falling into the clichés that series about “autistic” usually fall. Another hit by producer Jason Katims, responsible for emotional classics like “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood”.

GOMORRA | HBO MAX

HBO Max has released four of the five seasons of the Italian series that redefined mafia TV productions by surprise. From start to finish, episodes show the rotting core of the Camorra, a ferocious Neapolitan criminal organization led by Pietro Savastano. The story is told through the eyes of Don Pietro’s right-hand man, Ciro Di Marzio, whose faith in the “famiglia” is tested when he realizes how far the big boss is willing to go to stay powerful.

Developed by Roberto Saviano, author of the eponymous book and its film adaptation – the film “Gamorra” (2008) -, the production was elected the Best Series in the World during its launch at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival. Aired from 2014 to 2021, the plot yielded a spin-off, the movie “The Immortal” (2019), which is a sequel to the 4th season and is also available on the platform.

OZARK | NETFLIX

The beginning of the end, also known as Part 1 of the 4th and final season of the series in which everyone is bad characters, establishes a climate of imminent war for control of the money of the local drug trade.

Created by Bill Dubuque (writer of “The Accountant”) and Mark Williams (director of “A Man in the Family”), “Ozark” follows the family formed by the accountant Marty (Jason Bateman, of “Arrested Development”), his wife ( Laura Linney, from “Sully: The Hero of the Hudson River”) and her children, who move to the remote region of the title, in the interior of the United States, after Marty becomes indebted to a Mexican drug cartel. There, they build their own criminal empire.

The final twist sees Marty’s former local apprentice, played by Julia Garner (“The Americans”), recruiting his son (Skylar Gaertner, young Matt Murdock from “Daredevil”) into his criminal activities. The stakes are high and the extremely tense atmosphere makes it clear that no one is safe.

SERVANT | APPLE TV+

Season 3 of the horror movie produced and directed by filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan (“Time”) revolves around a nanny (Nell Tiger Free, “Game of Thrones”), originally hired to care for a newborn child. The detail is that the baby died in childbirth and the family replaced it with a doll. But when the nanny disappears with the puppet, the arrangement leads to chaos. Since then, the story has gone through one twist after another, including the arrival of a real baby and the discovery that the nanny was not necessarily the villain of the story.

The cast also highlights Toby Kebbell (Messala from “Ben-Hur”) and Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”, “X-Files”) as the parents and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley from “Harry Potter”) as the uncle. (Ambrose’s character’s brother) of the baby.

RIVERDALE | NETFLIX

Season 5 episodes show the characters’ high school graduation and record a time jump, meeting Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and company as adults, fighting to save their city from a financial crisis caused by Hiram Lodge with ulterior motives. The episodes also marked the farewell of Mark Consuelos, interpreter of the villain, from the cast of the production.

SUPERMAN & LOIS | HBO MAX

Season 2 begins with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) torn between world crises and domestic problems, which involve arguments with his wife (Elizabeth Tulloch) and teenage children, Jonathan (Jordan Elass) and Jordan Kent (Alexander Garfin), unaware that he is about to face his greatest challenge: Apocalypse. The otherworldly indestructible monster was the one who famously “killed” Superman in the comics.

Created by Todd Helbing (executive producer of “The Flash”) and Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti, the series comes to streaming in weekly episodes.

FAMILY WITHOUT DIRECTION | HBO MAX

The hilarious comedy created by and starring Jason Jones (“The Flight Attendant”) arrives in full on streaming. It’s four seasons with 90% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

Aired between 2016 and 2019 on the pay channel TBS, the plot features Jones as a father who decides to take his family on a trip to the US, but crazy and unforeseen circumstances make them need to escape the FBI.

The great cast also includes Natalie Zea (“La Brea”), Ashley Gerasimovich (“We Need to Talk About Kevin”), Liam Carroll (“Angie Tribeca”), Daniella Pineda (“Cowboy Bebop”), Laura Benanti (“Gossip Girl”) “), Max Casella (“Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”), Mamoudou Athie (“File 81”) and veteran James Cromwell (“The Artist”).

SUMMER SEASON | NETFLIX

Netflix’s first Brazilian teen series is a kind of summer “Malhação”. The plot takes place in a beach hotel during the high season, where a beautiful cast in bathing suits deals with passions, new experiences and lessons of personal growth, always in a light and “sunny” way.

Directed by Isabel Valiante (“Onisciente”) and Caroline Fioratti (“Meus 15 Anos”), the attraction stars Giovanna Lancellotti, Gabz (both from “Tudo por um Pop Star”), Jorge López (Valério from “Elite “) and André Luiz Frambach (“Airplane Mode”).

EXPRESS | STARZPLAY

The creation of the Spaniard Iván Escobar, responsible for the hit “Vis a Vis”, revolves around a team specialized in solving cases of lightning kidnappings. After being a victim of this type of crime, criminal psychologist Bárbara and her family try to solve new cases every week.

Maggie Civantos, who starred in “Vis a Vis” and “The Telephone Operators,” has the lead role.

THE ENCHANTED ROCK: BACK TO THE CAVE | APPLE TV+

The attraction rescues a classic children’s series, created in the 1980s by Jim Henson, who also designed the “Sesame Street” and “The Muppets” dolls. For those who don’t remember, “Fraggle Rock: A Rocha Encantada” brought puppets of different “races” in an allegory to the human world, where each group interacted without knowing how they were interconnected and important to each other. The creatures called Fraggles were always in competition with other “beings”, such as the cavernous Doozers and the giant Gorgs.

The new version is produced by Ritamarie Peruggi (“Yo Gabba Gabba!”) in partnership with The Jim Henson Company, and features John Tartaglia (the voice of Enio/Ernie in “Sesame Street”) as writer, producer, voice actor and puppeteer for protagonist Gobo Fraggle, as well as bringing two original artists, Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, back in the roles of Boober and Red Fraggle.