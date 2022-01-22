transmission rate reaches 2.61 and repeats 2020 record

posted on 01/21/2022 18:53 / updated on 01/21/2022 18:57



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

With the transmission rate of the new coronavirus at 2.61, this Friday (21/1), the Federal District equaled the record recorded by the DF Health Department (SES) on March 25, 2020. The indicator shows that a group of 100 people can infect another 261 in the capital.

The folder released another 3,297 new positive diagnoses, which totaled more than 561,000. On Thursday (20/1), the indicator stood at 2.58, and the SES-DF confirmed 4,100 new daily cases of the new coronavirus.

In the most recent epidemiological bulletin, the SES-DF confirmed three deaths between Thursday (20/1) and this Friday. All had comorbidities and died from complications of the disease in hospitals in the DF, but one of the people was a resident of Novo Gama (GO).

Another important milestone this Friday is that, for the first time, the moving average of deaths exceeded 4,000, with an exact number of 4,041. In comparison with 14 days ago, the indicator is 295% higher. With the average number of cases at 2.60, the increase is 18% in the same period of comparison. One of the people was between 40 and 49 years old, another was between 60 and 49 years old, and another was over 80.

ICUs

Among all 75 Covid-19 beds in public hospitals in the DF, 14 are vacant, 41 are occupied (78% of the total) and 20 are blocked. Specifically those with hemodialysis support, there are only three free: two at the Hospital de Base do DF (HBDF) and one at Hospital Daher, in Lago Sul. The data, from the InfoSaúde-DF portal, were updated at 18:25 this Friday (21/1).

In the private network, the occupancy rate is over 60%, with 74 beds occupied among all 137. In relation to public units, there are more vacant beds: 50 units. There are 13 beds blocked. The Department of Health updated the information at 11:55 am this Friday.

On the waiting list for a bed for treatment of the disease in an ICU of the public network, there are three patients with suspected or confirmed covid-19, and four directed to a bed in the Intensive Care Unit. SES-DF updated the data at 6:45 pm this Friday.

Faced with the worrying situation with an increase in cases and high demand for beds in public and private hospitals, the GDF announced, on December 12, that the remobilization of beds will be carried out, in addition to rapid impact measures, such as home oxygen therapy, blocked beds and strengthening the resources of the Health Care Network. All this in an attempt to avoid overloading primary care and public emergencies.