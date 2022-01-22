Trump’s Draft Decree Provides for Seizure of Ballot Boxes After Election, Says Website

The American parliamentary committee investigating the invasion of the capitol on the day of confirmation of the victory of Joe Biden, on January 6, obtained a draft of an executive order from the then President Donald Trump who would have instructed the Secretary of Defense to seize ballot boxes, according to the website Political. The site’s report had access to documents and records – now with the commission – that Trump’s lawyers tried to hide from investigators about the attack that left five dead.

The executive order – which also provided for the appointment of a special adviser to investigate the 2020 election – was never issued. Biden defeated Trump in the November 2020 presidential election. With the draft, there is also the outline of the speech Trump gave the day after the vote. “Together, the two documents point to the wildly divergent perspectives of White House advisers and allies during Trump’s frantic final weeks in office,” the statement wrote. Political.

According to the website, it is unclear who wrote any of the documents. But the draft executive order is dated December 16, 2020 and is consistent with proposals that attorney Sidney Powell made to the then president.

On December 18, 2020, Powell, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, former administration attorney Emily Newman, and former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne met with Trump in the Oval Office. At that meeting, the report said, Powell urged Trump to seize the electronic voting machines and appoint her as a “special adviser” to investigate the election, according to news website Axios.

A spokesperson for the House committee confirmed on Friday that the panel had received the latest documents that Trump’s lawyers tried to keep confidential and then declined to comment specifically on those two documents.

The draft executive order, according to the report, shows that the weeks between Election Day – November 3 – and the Capitol Hill attack – January 6 – could have been even more chaotic than they were. He credibly cites conspiracy theories about voter fraud in Georgia and Michigan, as well as alleged errors in Dominion’s voting machines.

The order authorizes the Secretary of Defense to “seize, collect, retain and analyze all machinery, equipment, electronically stored information and material records necessary for retention under” a US law relating to the preservation of electoral records. It also cites a lawsuit filed in 2017 against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Additionally, the draft order would give the secretary of defense 60 days to write an assessment of the 2020 election. According to Politico, this suggests an alleged ploy to keep Trump in power until at least mid-February 2021.