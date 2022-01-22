Trump’s unsigned decree ordering the Pentagon to seize voting machines

A month after Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential defeat, an unsigned draft White House executive order ordered the Pentagon to seize voting machines across the United States, according to documents released Friday. fair (21).

+ Iran releases payment and walks to regain voting rights at the UN

+ Santos thrashes América-MG and is in the São Paulo Cup final

The text, published by the National Archives and obtained by Politico, highlights steps Trump may have been willing to take to cling to power after Joe Biden’s victory.

Dated December 16, 2020, the decree also provided for the appointment of a special lawyer to file complaints for any allegations of fraud arising from the seizures.

“With immediate effect, the Secretary of Defense will seize, collect, retain and review all machinery, equipment, electronically stored information and material records,” reads the three-page draft.

To justify this project, the document lists a series of conspiracy theories – repeatedly debunked – about the electoral machines having been hacked. It is not known who wrote the text.

It is one of more than 750 documents delivered to the House of Representatives special committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill attack after the Supreme Court rejected the former president’s appeal to block its release.

The commission, made up mainly of Democratic lawmakers, seeks to establish the responsibility of Trump and his allies in the attack on the congressional headquarters in an attempt to prevent the certification of Biden’s victory.

Among the investigators’ targets is attorney Sidney Powell, who told reporters that the election had been the subject of “Communist money through Venezuela, Cuba and probably China.”

Powell and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani unsuccessfully tried to get the courts to reject election results in key states in the weeks after the Republican mogul was defeated.

The former president and his allies spent months pushing false allegations of widespread fraud, despite members of his own administration saying it was the safest vote in US history. The charges were also rejected by Trump-appointed attorney general Bill Barr.

A year after officially stepping down, Trump claims the 2020 election was “stolen” from him. According to opinion polls, more than half of Republican voters agree with him.

know more

+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat