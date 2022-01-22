Two solar flares could ‘touch’ our atmosphere this weekend

Two solar flares are expected to cause a geomagnetic storm on Earth this weekend. Although coronal mass ejections are not coming directly towards us, they can hit us “at a glance”, potentially causing brief interruptions in radio transmissions and, of course, generating the beautiful polar aurora.

The Sun has just experienced a moment of turbulence, in which a sunspot cataloged as AR2929 emitted two eruptions, accompanied by coronal mass ejections, on the 18th. A second sunspot erupted more strongly on the 20th. Both were considered eruptions. of medium level.

Eruptions are like explosions that happen on the Sun’s surface due to sudden changes in the Sun’s magnetic field. They result in high levels of radiation in the form of plasma, and are often associated with coronal mass ejections — which can be up to billions of tons. of plasma from the solar corona.

These ejections travel out of the Sun, into the interplanetary space of the Solar System, sometimes directly towards Earth. This time, they were not aimed at our planet, but they can still cause some disruption to radio transmissions in regions such as South America and the Indian Ocean.

In the next few years, these events may become more common as the Sun enters its solar maximum period in the middle of the decade. This means that around July 2025 eruptions could happen more frequently.

Coronal mass ejections are expected to approach Earth sometime in the next few days without posing any danger. Those in the polar regions, where you can watch the auroras, may have another opportunity to enjoy the spectacle this weekend.

NASA observatory captures solar flares

There are several observatories monitoring the behavior of the Sun, and one of them is NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which captured images of this week’s two solar flares. One of the space agency’s roles is to collaborate with NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, which makes space weather forecasts.

The image above is a close-up of the second explosion, which occurred on the 20th. According to NASA, this eruption is classified as class M5.5, which means it is of medium intensity, strong enough to affect the magnetic pole regions. of the Earth and generate rapid blockages in radiophonic emissions.

Source: ScienceAlert, NASA