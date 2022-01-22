Under internal questioning, PDT formalizes Ciro’s presidential candidacy – 01/21/2022

Ciro Gomes and PDT dance in Brasília this Friday a choreography of deception. The spectacle is executed in two movements. In the spotlight, the party stages the launch of its presidential candidate. In the shadows behind the scenes, the legend is struggling to contain an internal movement for the withdrawal of Ciro’s candidacy.

In practice, the PDT ballet follows the script of an alternative reality. Marketed as a display of political force, the scenographic launch of a candidacy that needs no formalities is, in fact, an attempt to react to Ciro’s starvation in the polls. Pushed to fourth place in the electoral polls, behind debutant Sergio Moro, Ciro has not been able to seduce the electorate.

The act of launching the candidacy does not change Ciro’s political situation. PDT parliamentarians are concerned about their own campaigns. They are afraid to share the resources of the electoral fund with a presidential candidate whose “rebellion” has not yet ignited the “hope” of the part of the electorate that seeks alternatives to Lula and Bolsonaro.

If he climbs in the polls by April, Ciro can silence the buzz that turmoils the PDT. If he doesn’t overtake Sergio Moro, internal opposition to his candidacy tends to migrate from the party’s kitchen to the headlines. Concerned about their own political survival, some parliamentarians and PDT candidates for state governments already offer a platform and structure for Lula in their states.

Below is the opening clip of Ciro’s campaign. In it, the candidate is associated with one slogan: “The Rebellion of Hope”. The piece was created by the team of João Santana, former marketer of PT campaigns. A parody of the song “Subject of Luck” by Belchior is heard in the background.