Understand how São Paulo lost Endrick to Palmeiras | São Paulo

Endrick, only 15 years old, is one of Palmeiras’ great hopes to win the unprecedented title of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. This Saturday, at 7 pm, he will enter the field to face São Paulo in the semifinals of the tournament.

Endrick will be on the alviverde side at Arena Barueri, but for some details this story was no different. The shirt that the boy will use this Saturday could be the tricolor.

When he was eight years old, Endrick played for Brasília Fut Academy, a team that had a partnership with São Paulo. And the Morumbi club already monitored Endrick in the competitions in which he participated.

For three years, Endrick and his father, Douglas, went to the CT of São Paulo in Cotia, where the basic categories are located, twice a year for the boy to carry out evaluations.

1 of 1 Endrick celebrates in Palmeiras’ victory in the São Paulo Cup — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Endrick celebrates in Palmeiras’ victory in the São Paulo Cup — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

At the age of 10, Endrick could already live in the training center’s accommodation, and São Paulo made a proposal for him to stay permanently at the club. As they lived in Brasília, Douglas said he would accept the proposal if São Paulo financed housing for the family or gave him a job.

At that time, São Paulo did not accept the agreement and, as a counter-proposal, offered an allowance of R$ 150 per month. Douglas found the proposal totally disproportionate and gave up on the idea of ​​moving to São Paulo.

Palmeiras goal! After hitting and hitting, Endrick hits half-bike at the angle

Back to square one after the failed negotiation with São Paulo, Endrick’s father posted a video on the internet of the boy’s bids in the Go Cup, a children’s tournament with teams from all over the world.

Endrick’s performance was impressive (see video at the beginning of the report). He scored 17 goals in seven games, as well as other incredible plays that drew attention.

The publication reached Palmeiras, which was delighted with the plays and invited the boy to do a week of tests.

Endrick’s performance in the tests was also very good, and he ended up moving with his parents to São Paulo to join Palmeiras’ under-11 team. Douglas got a job at the club’s Football Academy.

+ Read more news about São Paulo