Understand the crisis between Russia and NATO in Ukraine – International

The crisis involving Ukraine, Russia, the United States and the nato originated at the end of the Cold War. With the collapse of communist regimes in Eastern Europe, the military alliance between Europeans and Americans advanced towards the east, with countries that were previously in the Soviet sphere passing into the Western zone of influence.

With the rise of Vladimir Putin to power in Russia in 2000, a Russian reaction slowly began to contain this eastward expansion. This is because, for Putin, a kind of ‘buffer zone’ between Russia and the West is essential for the strategic defense of his country.

Given this, first, the Kremlin worked to destabilize pro-Western governments in Ukraine and the Caucasus in the first decade of this century. In both cases, alignment with NATO and the West was part of the platforms of governments like Viktor’s. Yuschenko and Mikhail Saakshvilli.

In 2008, the Georgian War highlighted tension for the first time, with Putin backing pro-Russian separatists from small parts of the country to destabilize Saakshvilli’s pro-NATO government.

The occupation of Crimea and the Ukrainian separatists

In 2014, when a popular uprising drove then-President Viktor Yanukovych, a Putin ally, out of Ukraine from the country, the Kremlin leader saw a red line being crossed.

Russia then militarily occupied the strategic Crimean Peninsula and fostered the activities of Russian separatists in two Ukrainian provinces – Donetsk and Luhansk. According to analysts, Putin saw in the “euromaidan” revolt an influence from the United States, then ruled by Barack Obama.

Low-intensity confrontation at the border has been going on ever since. With the return of the Democrats to power, after four years in the White House led by Donald Trump – who did not have the same position regarding Russia as his predecessors, Putin returned to the charge in Ukraine. This time with threats that go beyond support for separatists.

In late 2021, Putin mobilized troops and supply lines on the border, to pressure NATO to give up on advancing into the former Soviet republics, and even to withdraw troops from countries such as Bulgaria and Romania.

The most recent crisis

What began as an exchange of accusations, in November last year, over the interests of each side in the territory of the country that separates them, has evolved into an international crisis with the mobilization of troops and diplomatic efforts to prevent a further deepening of tensions. – compared by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, with the “tensions of the Cold War”.

The current dispute began in November last year (see below), but has been heated in recent weeks, after yet another round of frustrated negotiations between representatives of US, European and Russian diplomacy.

Just last week, the Russian Vice Chancellor, Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation in the talks, said he could “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of sending military resources to Cuba and Venezuela if negotiations fail and US pressure on Russia increases.

Earlier this week, Moscow also started a troop deployment to Belarus, on the northern border of Ukraine, under the justification of participating in military exercises to be held in February.

On the other side of the former “iron curtain”, US officials raised their tone in public statements during the week, with the president Joe Biden telling reporters that he believes Russia will invade Ukraine – whether for a “small incursion” or a “full-scale war” – and promising economic sanctions “unseen” by Putin if that materializes. On Tuesday, 18, during a visit to Moscow, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the crisis with Kiev could harm the agreement for the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2.

Why are negotiations not moving forward?

As tensions escalated, a series of diplomatic meetings were held in an attempt to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine and prevent a new armed conflict on European soil, but to no avail. The first summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin was held on December 7 last year.

As the Western bloc demands the withdrawal of Russian troops from the border with Ukraine – which the Kremlin disputes, saying it has the right to move its troops freely within its own territory – under threat of economic sanctions against the country, the main Russian demand is to obtain a written assurance that NATO will not expand eastward, both in terms of member countries and the presence of Western forces, which would spell the end of the military alliance’s open-door policy for new members.

Senior members of the Russian government, including Putin, defend the theory that the bloc’s non-expansion towards Russia was a guarantee negotiated during the dissolution of the Soviet Union. According to the Russian narrative, James Baker, the US secretary of state in the last days of the Cold War, would have denied the possibility of NATO expansion towards Eastern Europe when he acted as the main diplomat of George HW Bush. The failure of the West to comply with this agreement, according to the Russian argument, is the real cause of the crisis hitting Europe.

But official records suggest that this is a partial narrative of what really happened, used to justify Russian aggression. Indeed, there were discussions between Baker and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in the months after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 over limits to NATO’s jurisdiction after German reunification, but no promises were made in the final agreement signed by the Russians. , Americans and Europeans.

On the other hand, Russia violated a deal that the country actually made, related to Ukraine. In 1994, after the end of the Soviet Union, the Russian government signed an agreement with the US and the UK, called the Budapest Memorandum, by which the now independent Ukraine gave up 1,900 nuclear warheads in exchange for a commitment by part of Moscow to “respect the independence, sovereignty and borders of Ukraine” and to “avoid the use of force” against the country.

Russia violated sovereignty when it annexed Crimea and sponsored allied forces in a war against the Kiev government in eastern Ukraine./ AFP, NYT, W. POST and REUTERS