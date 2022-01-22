Understand the US influence in the dispute between Russia and Ukraine – News

THE Territorial clash between Russia and Ukraine, which began to scale after the annexation of Crimea by the Russians in 2014, has gained new contours in recent months with the increase in troops from both nations on the border between the countries. The tension caused NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the United States to enter this discussion.

A major armed conflict between Russians and Americans, however, is unlikely, in the view of researcher and sociologist Gustavo Lacerda: “The United States does not want to [se envolver em uma guerra]. For all the reasons in the world they don’t.”

Unlike the civil war in Syria, in which the Americans support the Kurds while the Russians are on the side of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Ukrainian conflict would have far greater dimensions for Russia. Consequently, a war between the nations would be on a large scale.

“These confrontations between Russia and the United States take place in different ways, but some in particular take on a greater dimension, and Ukraine is this conflict”, explains the expert.

Lacerda points out that US President Joe Biden will try to avoid an armed conflict at all costs, especially due to the failure of the 20-year war in Afghanistan. You BRL 4.5 trillion invested in the conflict were “waste money”.

The United States and Russia share the same strategy

If Biden doesn’t want to get the United States into conflict with Russia, why did he decide to get involved in the Ukraine issue? Simple, for the same reason that Vladimir Putin supports Latin American countries that are politically uncomfortable for the US, such as Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

“Just as Eastern Europe is the property of Russia, the Americans are clear that even Panama is all US territory”, highlights Lacerda, highlighting the attempt to influence the two world powers in neighboring countries.

Both Biden and Putin do not want the opposing nation to prosper, and that is behind the foreign policy of the two superpowers.

“The United States wants to prevent Russia from doing anything. And it’s not just the US. England thinks the same, Italy too. Not because they are Western countries, but in terms of geopolitics, pure and simple, they do not want to let Russia become the Soviet Union again.”

For Lacerda, if the Russians decide to invade Ukraine, little would be done by Western nations, since the takeover of the Crimea region took place without major repression from other world leaders. In the expert’s opinion, there is not much benefit for Americans to get involved in the conflict if it becomes warlike.

“If the United States goes to Ukraine now, it won’t be like Afghanistan, which has mountains where you can hide. Ukraine borders Russia, they will be surrounded by the Balkans, Poland and other regimes that are against the United States. What are you going to spend lots of money for?”

We agree to disagree

Biden and Putin have met a few times in recent months. At one of these meetings, in Geneva, Switzerland, the Russian president said the conversation was “constructive”. Lacerda is not so excited about the meetings between the two leaders.

“Constructive meeting means that they didn’t kill each other and didn’t declare war”, jokes the researcher. “This is diplomatic language. […] When Russians say they have a positive result, it means they have agreed to disagree.”

In the researcher’s understanding, the exchanges of accusations and threats of sanctions between Biden and Putin are a demonstration of how the game of international diplomacy works.

“They know how to play this game. They know, they’ve been at it for centuries, so they know how to compete”, concludes Lacerda.