Unimed Bauru opens Influenza Syndrome Outpatient Clinic for mild cases

Disclosure The ASG will work at the CDU Medical Center, located at Rua Agenor Meira, 12-34, Centro

In view of the current scenario of an increase in flu cases and the advancement of the new coronavirus pandemic, Unimed Bauru makes available to beneficiaries, starting this Monday (24), a new service: the Influenza Syndrome Outpatient Clinic (ASG). It will be exclusive for specific low-complexity cases of Covid-19 and flu, with face-to-face service and also by teleconsultation at the Unimed Diagnostic Center (CDU). You need to make an appointment.

According to the president of the cooperative, Aparecido Donizeti Agostinho, the Influenza Syndrome Outpatient Clinic will be a new model of care, faster, with an appointment and focused on the current demand of most patients. “We are experiencing an atypical moment, with an exponential increase in cases, which tripled the movement in the Emergency Room (PA) of the Unimed Bauru Hospital. reality”, explains the doctor.

Thus, this decentralized service was conceived, taking advantage of the structure of the CDU, a unit located in the central region of Bauru.

The ASG will work on the 2nd floor of the CDU Medical Center, from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm, and on Saturdays, from 7 am to 1 pm. With on-call doctors and trained staff, the objective is to ensure care for patients with flu-like symptoms of low complexity, who need medical advice, collection of tests and certificates for isolation.

In addition to face-to-face, doctors will also make teleconsultations by appointment. The beneficiary will be able to access this service either from his home or from a special cabin that will be working in the Emergency Room of the Unimed Bauru Hospital.

CABIN

The beneficiary who seeks care at the Adult PA of the Unimed Bauru Hospital will be guided by the attendants to choose three options: the normal consultation on site, respecting the flow determined by the risk classification; scheduling at the Influenza Syndrome Outpatient Clinic at CDU; or the scheduled appointment in the cabin, where he will speak with the doctor by phone reporting his symptoms.

SERVICE

The ASG is located at the CDU Medical Center, at Rua Agenor Meira, 12-34, Centro. Telephones for scheduling face-to-face or teleconsultations: (14) 3235-3350 and (14) 2106-3350. Whatsapp: (14) 99648-4958. Unimed reinforces that this new service is exclusive to cases of low-complexity flu syndromes.