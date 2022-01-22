Union wins injunction that prevents Santander from opening on Saturdays – Sponsored Content

The Union of Bank Workers of Campo Grande-MS and Region won this Friday, the 21st, an injunction that prevents Santander from opening bank branches this Saturday (22). The decision was made by the 6th Labor Court of Campo Grande, valid for all bank employees at the base of the union entity.

In the decision, the Labor Judge, Nadia Pelissari, highlights: “There is no exceptionality that justifies the departure from the norm of art. 1 of Law 4.178/62, as well as the exposure of customers and workers in the full aggravation of the COVID-19 pandemic “. the art. 1 of Law 4,178/62 is exhaustive in establishing that “credit establishments will not operate on Saturdays, in external or internal hours”

The order determines that Banco Santander “refrain from opening its branches on Saturday, 1/22/2022, or on any other Saturday without justification of exceptionality, under penalty of a fine of R$10,000.00 per worker who activates on Saturday” .

The decision is the result of a Public Civil Action promoted by the Union of Bank Employees of Campo Grande-MS and Region and conducted by lawyer Oclécio Assunção Júnior, from the Assunção Advocacia office, who provides legal advice to the union.

The purpose of the lawsuit was to stop the disrespect for the working hours of the banking category and the increase in the risks of contamination by Covid-19, mainly because of the Ômicron variant, and by Influenza H3N2.

“We took this action to protect the health and rights of bank employees. The law is clear about the working hours of bank employees, from six hours from Monday to Friday, and also about the functioning of financial institutions. Santander announced the opening of branches on Saturday, amid an explosion of cases of Covid and Inlfuenza, without even consulting the representatives of the category”, highlights the president of SEEBCG-MS, Neide Rodrigues.

As announced by the Spanish bank, the branches would work on Saturday (22), from 10 am to 2 pm (Brasilia time), throughout the country, for the service of the “Desendivida Santander” campaign.

“In addition to calling for work on Saturday, during the pandemic, the bank still refuses to pay overtime, citing systemic difficulties. The bank’s attitude violates the rights of the category. It is irresponsible and disrespectful to workers. We cannot accept that this happens”, said Neide Rodrigues.

What does the law say

Law 7,430 of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) is specific, according to article 224, regarding the working hours of bank employees: “the normal duration of employees in banks, banking houses and Caixa Econômica Federal will be 6 (six) continuous hours on working days, with the exception of Saturdays, for a total of 30 hours of work per week.

In addition, Law 4178/1962 prohibits the operation of financial institutions on Saturdays. Work on these days is only allowed with collective agreements with the unions.

favorable decisions

Bank workers’ unions across the country are taking legal action to prevent the opening of branches. The Federation of Workers in Financial Institutions of Santa Catarina and the Bank Workers Unions of Rio Claro and Region, Baixada Fluminense, Sergipe, Bahia, Ceará and Paraíba have also obtained injunctions that also prevent the opening of branches of the Santander bank. on Saturday (22) in the cities that make up the entities’ base.

By: SEEBCG-MS Communications Office