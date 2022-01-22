Unusual shock wave and tsunamis from Tonga eruption will be studied for years – International

NEW YORK — As residents of tonga struggling to recover from a devastating volcanic explosion followed by a tsunami, which smothered the Pacific island nation with ash and water, scientists are trying to better understand the global effects of the phenomenon. They already know the answer to a crucial question: while it appears to be the biggest eruption in the world in three decades, it most likely will not cause a temporary cooling in the global climate, as some strong eruptions have done in the past.

In the aftermath of the event, there could be short-term effects on weather in parts of the world and possibly minor disruptions to radio transmissions, including those used by global positioning systems (GPS).

The shock wave produced by the explosion, as well as the unusual nature of the tsunamis it generated, will have scientists studying the phenomenon for years. Tsunamis have been detected not only in the Pacific, but also in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Mediterranean.

“It’s not that we weren’t aware of volcanic explosions and tsunamis,” said Lori Dengler, professor emeritus of geophysics at Humboldt University in California. “But to witness this with the modern array of instruments that we have is truly unprecedented.”

The explosion of the undersea volcano, formally known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai, rained dangerous ash over the region, including the Tongan capital Nuku’alofa, some 40 miles to the south. The capital also suffered a 1.2-meter tsunami, and waves of up to 15 meters were reported elsewhere in the 176-island archipelago.

The government called the eruption an “unprecedented disaster”, although the full extent of the damage was difficult to determine because the blast destroyed undersea telecommunications cables and the ash forced Tonga’s airports to close.

Beyond Tonga, however, the scope of the phenomena was readily apparent. Satellite photos showed a cloud of dirt, rock, volcanic gases and water vapor several hundred kilometers in diameter, and a tighter column of gas and debris rose to nearly 32 kilometers.

pinatubo

Some volcanologists have made comparisons with the catastrophic explosion of the krakatoa, at Indonesia, in 1883, and with the most recent eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines, in 1991.

Pinatubo, for example, erupted for several days, sending about 20 million tons of sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere, or upper atmosphere. There, the gas combined with the water to create aerosol particles that reflected and scattered some of the sun’s rays, preventing them from reaching the surface.

This had the effect of cooling the atmosphere by about 0.5°C for several years. (It is also the engine of a controversial form of geoengineering: using airplanes or other means to continuously inject sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere to intentionally cool the planet.)

Hunga’s eruption “was comparable to the power of Pinatubo during its peak,” said Shane Cronin, a volcanologist at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, who studied previous eruptions at the volcano.

The difference is that the Hunga eruption lasted only about ten minutes, and satellite sensors in the following days identified about 400,000 tons of sulfur dioxide reaching the stratosphere.

“The amount of SO2 released is much, much less than, say, Mount Pinatubo,” said Michael Manga, an earth science professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

The explosion produced a shock wave in the atmosphere that was one of the most extraordinary ever detected, said Corwin Wright, a physicist at the University of Bath in England. Satellite readings showed that the wave reached far beyond the stratosphere, about 96 km above the sea, and propagated around the world at over 965 km/h.

“We’re seeing a very big wave, the biggest ever seen in the data we used 20 years ago,” Wright said. “We’ve never seen anything that actually covers the whole Earth like that, and certainly not from a volcano.”

The wave resulted from the huge amount of air displaced upward by the force of the explosion. But gravity pulled her down before she went up again. This top-down oscillation continued, creating an alternating wave of high and low pressure that moved away from the source of the explosion.

Wright said that while the wave occurred high in the atmosphere, it could potentially have a short-term effect on weather patterns closer to the surface. “We don’t know very well,” he said. “Let’s see what happens in the next few days. It could just propagate and not interact.”

Wright claimed that because the wave was so high, it could also have a small effect on radio transmissions and signals from satellites from global positioning systems.

Tsunamis

Also, the atmospheric pressure wave may have played a role in the unusual tsunamis that happened.

Tsunamis are generated by the rapid displacement of water, usually by the movement of rock and soil. Large underwater faults can trigger tsunamis when they move in an earthquake.

Volcanoes can also cause tsunamis. In this case, the underwater explosion and the collapse of the volcano’s crater may have caused the displacement. Or a flank of the volcano may have become unstable and collapsed, with the same result. But that would only explain the local tsunami that inundated Tonga, the scientists said.

“You would normally expect this energy to decay with distance,” said Gerard Fryer, an affiliate researcher at the University of Hawaii at Manoa who previously worked at the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

But the event caused tsunamis roughly the same size as the site and for many hours in Japan, Chile, Peru and the US West Coast, and eventually set off small tsunamis in other basins in other parts of the world.

This is a sign that, as it traveled through the atmosphere, the pressure wave could have affected the ocean, causing it to oscillate as well.