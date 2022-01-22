US allows more foreign students to work to support economy | Economy

The United States has added 22 specialties to the professional training program for foreign students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, “to support economic growth and innovation,” the Department of Homeland Security announced on Friday. (DHS).

Called Optional Practical Training (OPT) Stem, the program allows students with bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees in certain fields of study to live in the United States for up to 36 months to work in their specialty.

“Stem innovation allows us to solve the complex challenges we face today and make a difference in the way we ensure security and protect our country,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Among the 22 new fields of study are bioenergy, forestry, forestry resource production and management, human-centered technology design, cloud computing, anthrozoology, climate science, earth systems science, economics and computer science, environmental geosciences. , geobiology, geography and environmental studies, mathematical and mathematical economics, and atmospheric science.

These “long overdue” immigration decisions will have a positive economic impact and help the United States compete more effectively in the 21st century, encourage entrepreneurship and innovation, and also benefit the country during the current labor shortage. , unprecedented,” reacted Jeremy Robbins, director of the American Council on Immigration.