US consultancy that hired Moro received R$42.5 million from Lava Jato targets

The American consultancy Alvarez & Marsal, which hired former judge Sergio Moro after he left the government of Jair Bolsonaro, received 42.5 million reais from companies investigated by Lava Jato.

The data are contained in documents in the possession of the Federal Court of Auditors and lost confidentiality this Friday 21, by decision of Minister Bruno Dantas.

The 42.5 million breaks down as follows:

1 million per month from Odebrecht and Atvos (formerly Odebrecht Agroindustrial);

150 thousand from Galvão Engenharia;

115 thousand from the Enseada Shipyard (which has Odebrecht, OAS and UTC as partners);

and 97 thousand from OAS.

The Public Ministry together with the TCU and the Court analyze the relationship between Moro and Alvarez & Marsal.

In December, the deputy attorney general at the TCU, Lucas Rocha Furtado, had already expressed his intention to understand the terms of the former judge’s performance, on suspicion of having received to provide privileged information to the consultancy. Moro, as a magistrate, tried and sentenced executives from Odebrecht, a client of Alvarez & Marsal in the judicial recovery process. Bolsonaro’s former minister is in the sights of the TCU for an alleged conflict of interest.

Moro, hired by the consultancy in 2020, was announced by the company itself as managing partner of Disputes and Investigations. A few months later, as the office expressed to the TCU, he was “downgraded” to “consultant”. In October 2021, for Moro to dedicate himself to the pre-campaign for Podemos for the Presidency, the contract was terminated.

The TCU still does not know how much the US company passed on to Moro for the services provided.

