use to prevent disease and lose weight

Teas bring many benefits to our health. We have selected the benefits of cinnamon tea for you, in addition to helping to prevent diseases, it also helps with weight loss. This tea is super tasty and contains only 6 calories if prepared with 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. It is rich in calcium, manganese, iron and potassium.

Cinnamon has thermogenic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, analgesic and bactericidal properties, so it is a great booster when it comes to losing weight. It also helps fight colds and reduces menstrual cramps.

Cinnamon tea is antioxidant

It is rich in flavonoids, increasing its ability to fight free radicals, protecting the body against oxidative stress, which is responsible for numerous chronic diseases.

Protect heart health

It is a great choice for people who have heart problems as it helps to reduce blood pressure, triglyceride level and LDL. It can also increase HDL, known as the “good” cholesterol.

Cinnamon tea weight loss

It makes the body metabolize ingested proteins and carbohydrates faster through its thermogenic action. It helps in burning fat and reducing waist circumference.

Decreases inflammation

Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties. It is worth remembering that inflammation is responsible for causing pain, irritation and other more serious chronic conditions in our body.

