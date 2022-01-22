Vaccine rejection among HIV patients is similar to the general population in the US

posted on 01/21/2022 16:46 / updated on 01/21/2022 16:47



Patients living with HIV are also susceptible to fake news about vaccines, although they are more at risk if they contract Covid-19 – (credit: JAVIER TORRES/AFP)

Researchers at Rutgers University have found that living with HIV is not enough of a reason to convince people to get vaccinated in the United States. Although, numerically, the vaccination rate of this public is slightly higher than that of the general population in the country, the profile of those who refuse to receive immunizations among those living with HIV is similar to that of those who reject the vaccine when all the population is taken into account.

Young people, people of color, sexual minorities — including groups such as gays, lesbians, transsexuals and transvestites — have often responded that they would not like to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, among the participants who claimed to have taken at least one of the doses, the majority were male, cisgender, white and had been living with HIV for a longer time. People with zero viral load were also more favorable to immunization.

For Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health and leader of the research team, the findings suggest that the success of covid-19 vaccination among HIV patients is more linked to continued access to health services than than the feeling of vulnerability in relation to the disease itself. According to him, it is crucial that the authorities manage to “increase and maintain people’s access to the vaccine” even more when a scenario is foreseen in which an annual booster dose is necessary.

According to Halkitis, this depends on segmented communication and information dissemination initiatives. “It has become clear over time that a one-size-fits-all approach will not work for everyone, and those living with HIV/AIDS are no different, even if they are used to public health messages,” he explained in a press release.

The study authors advocate plural pro-vaccination campaigns that understand the diverse sociodemographic backgrounds of the public and provide a genuine understanding of the concerns of various communities and act in partnership to address the audience’s hesitations. The greater the access to quality information about vaccines and to reliable health services and professionals, the greater the chances of success in preventing possible coronavirus and HIV co-infections.

The survey surveyed 496 people living with HIV in the United States through online questionnaires between March and May 2021. At the time, 64% of them said they had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The results were evaluated by a team from the Center for the Study of Health, Identity, Behavior and Prevention at the Rutgers School of Public Health.

The article SARS-CoV-2 vaccination hesitancy and behaviors in a national sample of people living with HIV can be read in full (in English) on the website of Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.