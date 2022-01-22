Vaccines are highly effective against severe cases of omicron, US data show – 01/22/2022 – Daily life

Vaccines and booster doses against Covid-19 continue to show very high efficacy against the serious consequences of the disease during the wave of the omicron variant, a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported this Friday (21). , in English).

The report by the US public health agency analyzed data from more than 300,000 visits to emergency departments, urgent care clinics and hospitalizations in ten states across the country between August 26, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

During the period when the delta variant was dominant, the effectiveness of the vaccine to prevent hospitalization for Covid-19 was 90%, between 14 and 179 days after the second dose, it dropped to 81% more than 180 days after the second dose. and increased to 94% 14 days or more after the third dose.

After the omicron became the dominant strain, the estimated effectiveness of the vaccine to prevent hospitalizations between 14 and 179 days after the second dose was 81%, 57% more than 180 days after the second injection, and 90% 14 or more days after the booster dose.

A second CDC survey, based on data from 25 US state and local jurisdictions, found that the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing a contagion declined from 93% before delta to about 80% when delta became dominant. However, protection against deaths remained stable at 94%.

The effectiveness of the vaccine against the infection dropped to 68% when the omicron appeared. The authors, however, were unable to estimate the effectiveness of the vaccine against deaths during the oncoming omicron, due to a delay in reporting. However, the general scientific expectation is that it will remain very high.

The document also showed that if deaths among the fully vaccinated increased considerably during the delta wave, with a total of more than 20,000 deaths between July and November, unvaccinated people were still 16 times more likely to die during the same period. time course.

Protection was even greater for people who received the additional dose. Between October and November, unvaccinated people were about 50 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than people immunized with three doses of the vaccine.