Vaccines don’t cause infertility, but covid-19 does, study shows

posted on 01/21/2022 11:29 / updated on 01/21/2022 11:31



A new study by the Boston University School of Public Health in the United States has shown that vaccinating against covid-19 does not cause infertility. However, research points out that covid-19 can make men infertile in the short term.

Published in American Journal of Epidemiology, the study evaluated couples who were trying to have a child and found no evidence that fertility rates and the probability of conception changed due to immunization against covid-19. The study took into account those immunized with the vaccine from Pfizer, Janssen and Moderna.

On the other hand, the study points out that men who have had covid-19 may have temporarily reduced fertility, which scientists point out that could be prevented through vaccination.

For the research, the scientists analyzed data from 2,126 women and partners between December 2020 and November 2021. The researchers calculated the probability of conception per menstrual cycle using data from the participants’ last menstrual period, typical cycle length, and pregnancy status.

Fertility rates among participants who received at least one dose of a vaccine were nearly identical to unvaccinated participants. Fertility was also similar for men who received at least one dose of a vaccine compared with unvaccinated participants.

Men who tested positive for Covid-19 within 60 days of a given cycle had reduced fertility compared with men who never tested positive.

The result is similar to findings in other studies that point to infertility as one of the consequences of covid-19. A research carried out at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP), evaluated tissue samples extracted at the autopsy of men who died as a result of covid-19. The result indicated a series of testicular lesions that can be attributed to inflammatory changes that decrease sperm production.