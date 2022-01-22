Vasco intends to join SAF, but the final decision will be made by the partners

If it depends on members of the board, Vasco will be one more to join Botafogo and Cruzeiro to become a SAF – Sociedade Anônima do Futebol.

This Friday (21/1), in a debate held by the club, the Legal VP, Zeca Bulhões, and the Vice-General, Duque Estrada, presented details about the process to adhere to the new club-company model.

Although members of Vasco’s leadership welcome the possibility of becoming a SAF, Estrada and Bulhões made it clear that any decision will only be taken after a decision is made by the partners, who will have the power to choose.

“It is up to the club members to decide the model and form of funding for the activity. SAF generates many debt free opportunities, which will be arranged for payment in an orderly manner. It will ensure the payment of debts. Football requires a lot of money. The club’s legal model has to be prepared to support these costs”, declared Vasco’s Legal VP.

“I particularly welcome this movement towards professionalizing clubs. This would make creating a league easier. As a Vasco fan, I remember very well that the last time Vasco opened up to foreign investment, it won Libertadores, Brasileiro, Copa Mercosul and Carioca. This shows that foreign investment can benefit everyone involved,” he added.

Estrada made it clear that studies are ongoing, although no decision has been made on whether to become a SAF. In addition, there are already conversations with potential investors.

“The studies have started, they are in the conclusion phase and we are talking about the second stage, which is the conversation with interlocutors, possible investors”, he revealed.

“We want to win titles again. For that, we have to assemble teams with better financial resources and the best way to do that, I have no doubt, is to establish this Anonymous Football Society”. concluded.