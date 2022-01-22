Vasco leaders talk about the chance of creating the SAF

Vasco is experiencing a serious financial crisis, so much so that the last boards have only tried to balance the numbers so as not to end the season with more debts.

Therefore, the creation of SAF became a real possibility in Vasco, to put an end to the club’s financial problems. But the matter is still the subject of much disagreement among the Cruzmaltinos.

This Friday, Vice General Roberto Duque Estrada and Vice President Legal Zeca Bulhões spoke on Vasco TV about the matter.

“It is up to the club members to decide the model and form of funding for the activity. SAF generates many debt free opportunities, which will be arranged for payment in an orderly manner. It will ensure the payment of debts. Football requires a lot of money. The club’s legal model has to be prepared to support these costs. Particularly, I see this movement of professionalization of clubs with good eyes. This would make creating a league easier. As a Vasco fan, I remember very well that the last time Vasco opened up to foreign investment, it won Libertadores, Brasileiro, Copa Mercosul and Carioca. This shows that foreign investment can bring benefits to all involved’, said Bulhões.

Duque Estrada was also in favor of the SAF.

“The studies have started, they are in the conclusion phase and we are talking about the second stage, which is the conversation with interlocutors, possible investors. We are at a time when we cannot leave modernity behind. SAF is a new page in the history of Brazilian football. She came to stay. I can have a 100% Vasco SAF, a SAF with minority investors and a SAF with majority investors. It all depends on the model adopted,” he declared.

The current board led by Jorge Salgado has been heavily criticized by the opposition. A petition was made for the start of an impeachment process in Vasco.