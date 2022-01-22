Vasco sees the creation of the SAF as good and leaves the model open to members – Futebol

As of this weekend, the ball will roll again in the Record TV. The station, which made history in the first transmissions of the sport in the country, marks the beginning of a new moment in the modality, with large investments and many new features. See 11 reasons to follow along! Playback/RecordTV

better heating Do you want to know the latest news about your favorite team, with the analysis of those who know the most about the subject and followed the backstage of the clubs? THE Record Sport it’s your place! Commanded by Fred Ring and Mylena Ciribelli, the program premieres this Saturday (22), at 10:30 am Playback/RecordTV

star team THE Record TV scaled up a team of stars to broadcast on TV and also on digital. Narrators Marcos de Vargas and Lucas Pereira, reporters Márcio Canuto, Lily Nascimento, Bruno Piccinato, Jean Brandão, Rodrigo Hinkel, Roberto Thomé, Aline Pacheco, Bruna Dealtry, Marcos Carvalho and Fábio Peixoto, humorists Bola and Carioca, presenters Mylena Ciribelli and Fred Ring and commentators Guttemberg Fonseca, Müller and Athirson promise to put on a show Antonio Chahestian/RecordTV

more competitive You can already see that the best of the ball will roll in the Record TV, because the Campeonato Paulista and the Carioca are the most disputed in Brazil! The kick-off of Paulista takes place this Sunday (23), at 16h. Cariocão opens next Wednesday (26), at 9:30 pm. The station will show 16 Paulistão games in the states of São Paulo, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul. The other states broadcast 18 Cariocão games. Playback/RecordTV

Debut in style In the first match of Paulistão 2022, the public follows the game between Palmeiras and Novorizontino. Alviverde won many titles in 2021 and promises to arrive packed in the competition. Novorizontino has always had good campaigns in the elite, especially in 2017 and 2018, when they were eliminated by Palmeiras in the quarterfinals of the competition. Will there be a rematch mood? Playback/RecordTV

good reinforcements The signings are in full swing in 2022 and there will be a lot of athletes wanting to show work in the season. The public will be able to follow the performance of the stars at each round and cheer for their idols. Corinthians has already introduced left-back Bruno Melo, who arrived on loan from Fortaleza. Palmeiras received goalkeeper Jailson, and Santos now has defender Eduardo Bauermann Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko

pre and post game Half an hour before the ball rolls, Zé Luiz commands the pre-game on digital. The proposal is to make a light and very dynamic coverage, with video calls to distinguished fans, football characters and bloggers. In the post-game, another hour of content, with comments on everything that happened in the match and coverage of interviews with coaches and players Antonio Chahestian/RecordTV

new frame The new framework of Spectacular Sunday, VARzea da Round, starring the comedians Bola and Carioca, is a guarantee of good laughs! The duo brings a fun view of the main moves of Cariocão and Paulistão, starting on January 30, at 19:45 Playback/RecordTV

On Record News Also led by Fred Ring, the Sport Record News airs in prime time and promises to go beyond football and bring together various sports. There are 30 minutes a day of a lot of information, with reports, analysis and the participation of commentators. Don’t miss out! The attraction airs from Monday to Friday at 7:40 pm. Pexels/ Sami Abdullah

Exclusivity in digital At the PlayPlus, the public will have access to TV broadcasts, with the games in Rio and São Paulo, and the digital exclusive of São Paulo, with Silvio Luiz in the narration and comments of Bola and Carioca. There will be a camera capturing all the trio’s reactions and banter. Antonio Chahestian/RecordTV

VideoCast Fred Ring receives, every Friday, a guest from the world of football. With relaxation, guests can tell funny stories of their careers, remarkable moments and revelations about the history of the sport that is the greatest national passion. The attraction debuts on January 29 at the R7.com and not PlayPlus Editing/RecordTV