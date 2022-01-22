Venezuela: 12 hours to gather 4.2 million signatures for repeal against Maduro

The collection of more than 4.2 million signatures needed for a referendum to revoke the mandate of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will take place next Wednesday (26), the electoral authority announced yesterday, but the opposition and analysts criticize conditions. that they consider impossible.

“The day for the reception of expressions of will for the RR (revocatory referendum) will take place on January 26, between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm, in 1,200 centers” across the country, the National Electoral Council (CNE) reported on Twitter. .

The CNE specified that the reader registry of the November 21 elections for governors and mayors will be used, with 20.9 million registered in this nation of 30 million inhabitants.

Opposition organizations, which on Monday began consultation procedures against the socialist president’s term of office (2019-2025), will need to collect signatures equivalent to 20% of the registration in Caracas and in each of the country’s 23 states.

That means they’ll only have 12 hours to collect over 4.2 million signatures.

If in a single region they do not reach 20%, even if in the others they reach the goal necessary for the consultation, the procedure would be annulled.

The Venezuelan Movement for the Repeal (MOVER), made up of half a dozen small political organizations, is the main promoter of the referendum, without formal support from the majority opposition political parties.

– “Not feasible” –

The CNE was restructured last year as a result of a negotiation that made room for authorities close to the opposition, although it remains controlled by Chavismo.

One of the deans with ties to the opposition, Roberto Picón, said he saved his vote in approving the terms of the revocation.

“It is not viable (…). They would have to process five voters per minute, for 12 hours, on all machines in the country, without any margin of error”, said Picón, who also rejected the lack of time to “advise citizens to the collection points”, which have not yet been opened. defined.

The next presidential elections are scheduled for 2024 and sectors of the opposition defend giving up the possibility of revocation to focus on these elections.

“If at this stage the number is reached, the CNE will then organize the recall referendum. Otherwise, the process will be terminated.”

“What’s the fear, #Maduro? You don’t allow signatures,” opposition leader Juan Guaidó wrote on Twitter, questioning the conditions for collecting signatures.

“It is a farce to announce (…) 1,200 collection points so that 20 million citizens can exercise their right. It’s like putting 1,000 liters of water in a 5-liter container”, criticized César Pérez Vivas, one of the promoters of the repeal.

The opposition has already tried, without success, to call a referendum in 2016 against the first term of Maduro (2013-2019), before his re-election in 2018 in elections denounced as “fraudulent” and unknown by the United States, the European Union and several countries of the Latin America.

