Vietnam mourns the death of influential Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh – 22/01/2022

One of the world’s most influential Buddhist monks, Thich Nhat Hanh, and one of Buddhism’s most committed figures to the Dalai Lama, died Saturday at the age of 95. In Vietnam, the news spread very quickly, especially on social media. Thich Nhat Hanh is recognized for popularizing the concept of “mindfulness”, including in the West.

By Frédéric Noir, RFI correspondent in Ho Chi Minh City

The master “died peacefully” at the Tu Hieu temple in the city of Hue, the heart of Vietnamese Buddhism, his organization said on its Twitter account. “We invite our beloved worldwide spiritual family to take a few moments to be at peace,” added the organization of the man who resettled in his native Vietnam in 2018 after nearly 40 years of exile in France.

He used his years in exile to popularize the concept of “mindfulness” in the West, particularly with celebrities such as television star Oprah Winfrey and actress Gwyneth Paltrow. Thich Nhat Hanh also influenced many entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley industries, including the giant Google, where he was invited to give his teachings.

The Buddhist master was exiled in the 1960s for calling for an end to the Vietnam War. A position that earned him Martin Luther King’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1967. After being authorized by the government to return to Vietnam, Thich Nhat Hanh remained under close police surveillance in the communist country.

Since his return to Vietnam, his disciples had gathered to accompany the monk on his walks through the lush gardens of his temple. His messages, however, were not always well received, as the authorities in the predominantly Buddhist country are suspicious of organized religions. In 2009, his followers were expelled from his temple in southern Lam Dong province by mobs against the Buddhist organization.

Since a stroke in 2014, Thich Nhat Hanh could no longer speak or walk.

Tributes and seven days of funeral

In Vietnam, the death of the famous monk was widely reported in the official press and on social media by a crowd of admirers who wanted to pay their last respects.

Among these, Ha, a 30-something Vietnamese who lives in Ho Chi Minh City: “This is really sad news. Not just for him, but for millions of people in Vietnam and around the world. Thich Nhat Hanh carried universal values ​​such as humility, generosity and empathy. Although I never met him, he taught me many things, to appreciate every moment, every little moment in life and, above all, how to be happy.”

Another admirer, Thuy, resides in Hanoi. She was able to meet the Buddhist master three times. “This morning when I woke up and learned of his death, I cried,” she said. “As a disciple who practices the philosophy of ‘mindfulness’, I would like to thank him for all his teachings and for bringing me serenity. He is no longer there, but his thoughts are immortal and will continue to be followed for many generations to come. myself to practice what he taught me: generosity, love of nature and inner peace.”

Buddhist master Thich Nhat Hanh’s funeral will last seven days in the form of a silent retreat.

(With information from AFP)