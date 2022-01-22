Volcano eruption in Tonga was a millennial event

On January 15 this year, a volcano north of Nuku’alofa, the capital of the country in Oceania, exploded with violent forces. Satellite images recorded a mushroom-shaped ash plume rising about 30km high. However, authorities were still able to fully analyze the damage from such an explosion. According to experts, the eruption of the volcano in Tonga was the most powerful in millennia. On 1/17/2022, New Zealand sent one of its air force planes to assess damage and assist the population, but there are still no reports of the results found.

The volcano, called Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, is 1.8 km high and 20 km wide, but most of it is underwater, only 100 meters higher. Other events have already been recorded in 2009, 2014 and 2015, but none of them are similar to the current one.

Image: Tonga Geological Survey.

According to the observations of expert Shane Cronin, only two other mega-explosions took place in the region around 1100 AD and 200 AD. C. That is, evidence suggests that a major eruption of the volcano in Tonga occurs approximately every 1000 years.

Why was the explosion so impactful?

Generally, when magna slowly rises, even at high temperatures (about 1200°C), a thin layer of vapor forms between the water and the magma. This creates an insulating layer, in which the magma surface undergoes great cooling and causes little damage.

In large eruptions, volcanic gas accompanies the process and therefore magma is expelled quickly. In this way, there is a loss in the vapor layer and it is impossible for the seawater to completely cool the magna, so a highly explosive eruption is generated.

In Cronin’s research, analyzes revealed a large caldera hidden some 150 meters below the water, as well as a volcanic cone generated by the 2014/15 eruptions. This caldera resembles a crater, having a diameter of 5 km.

According to the authors of the article, the small eruptions of 2009, 2014/15 occurred on the edges of this “small” caldera” and, therefore, did not reach such catastrophic scales. While the 2022 events came from the center of the caldera itself, thus being more dangerous.

So the combination of the break in the vapor layer and the location of the explosions explain the intensity of the volcanic eruption in Tonga.

Image: Shane Cronin.

What are the consequences of the volcano eruption in Tonga?

Shortly after the explosion, a wave reached 1.19 meters in Tonga, according to the University of Newcastle in Australia. And other neighboring cities, such as Fiji and Samoa, also suffered tsunamis.

Thus, some videos posted on social networks showed the waves hitting houses and also the explosion of the volcano. In fact, the sound of the explosion reached Fiji, New Zealand, and even Alaska, more than 9,000 km away!

In addition, atmospheric sensors detected high amounts of sulfur dioxide after the explosion and, as a result, the cities of Tonga and Fiji are likely to experience acid rain.

In view of the capacity for volcanic activity, new tsunamis will happen in the region, as well as perhaps some new explosion.