What is it like to stay at an Ayurvedic spa in India – Health

I took a deep breath. After almost a month traveling to different destinations in India, between chaos, noise, so many people and pollution, it was incredibly comforting to feel such pure air coming through my nostrils. It even felt strange not having anyone around me and hearing only birds in the distance, the rustle of trees and my own breathing.

Spend a week immersed in an Indian spa based on ayurvedic medicine it wasn’t at all easy – but it was certainly transformative. Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, around Rishikesh (a city about 300 kilometers from New Delhi), Ananda in the Himalayas is one of the few spas of its kind in the world.

It occupies an area of ​​more than 400,000 square meters at the top of the mountain, including the gardens and the former palace of Maharaja Tehri Garhwal, from the 19th century, which are now part of the hotel’s facilities. Surrounded by lush native vegetation and pure mountain air, it is almost on the border with Nepal, with sweeping views of the sacred river and the city that enchanted the Beatles.

Dive into Ayurveda

THE ayurvedic medicine argues that we are composed of three primordial elements (doshas): Vata (air and space), Pitta (fire and water) and Kapha (earth and water). And that we all have a predominance of one of them, determining our main physical, intellectual and emotional traits. Ayurvedic practice seeks the constant balance of the doshas so that physical and mental well-being is complete – through diet, self-knowledge and physical and spiritual treatments. Therefore, the spa proposal is not weight loss, but the achievement of balance and well-being.

Among the different program options that the guest can choose from in the wellness category, there is even one aimed at those who have had covid. Ayurvedic medicine, according to the program, can help to find the body’s balance against the symptoms of the long covid, such as headaches, breathing difficulties and to smell and taste food.

Shortly after checking in I was referred for a long medical appointment to identify my dominant dosha. Based on this diagnosis, the spa team creates a personalized program, with a food menu (a la carte meals individually designed) and activities (exercise, massages, therapies, lectures). In the complete programs, everything is included in the daily rate.

The massive Ayurvedic spa is the heart of the property, with more than 2,000 square meters, 24 treatment rooms, saunas and a hydrotherapy circuit. In addition to individual treatments, there are group activities such as yoga, crossfit, meditation, Vedanta talks (philosophy of life), hiking and golf.

The diet challenges

Each guest receives a clean white “kurta pajama” (unisex pants and tunic) every night. The use of the attire is not mandatory, but encouraged so that concerns about clothing, makeup and other details are forgotten, so that the focus remains in fact on the search for balance.

With the Kapha dosha identified as dominant in my diagnosis, I was given my personalized diet: to my dismay, no coffee, alcohol, sugars, eggs, or dairy. I tried to follow the program created, but negotiated with the medical team some modifications to the menu. After all, as a good journalist, starting every day without coffee would definitely not contribute to my well-being and relaxation…

For each meal, the chef has prepared a different and tasty menu, with well-presented dishes and very fresh ingredients. We also agreed together to include eggs and a serving of carbs for breakfast to keep my peace of mind. And I allowed myself to ditch the diet at the last dinner, surrendering to the hotel’s excellent Indian menu. It would be a crime to leave the country without tasting one last delicious thali!

Non-Ayurvedic Pleasures Count Too

The stay at Ananda also includes activities outside the hotel, including beautiful guided walks and the descent to the city of Rishikesh to accompany the unmissable ceremony of aarti, fire offering, held every day at sunset, on the banks of the Ganges. In this ritual, monks play some songs while being placed gifts in the sacred river.

The immersion in the Ayurvedic spa gave me the chance to absorb in a balanced way (and with the purest air I’ve ever found there) everything I had experienced in the previous weeks traveling around the country. But I still had one more wish before I left.

Rishikesh, located near the source of the Ganges, is one of the few destinations where the sacred river is still crystal clear. In addition to bathing, the rapids formed by the geographically rugged region create perfect opportunities for rafting made with body and soul. With the dips in Ayurveda and the Ganges itself, I returned home with a really clean soul.

Vaccinated Brazilians can travel to India

THE Ananda in the Himalayas it is about half an hour from central Rishikesh and an hour’s flight from Delhi. The hotel requires a PCR test of guests, done up to 72 hours before arrival, and upon arrival, a rapid antigen test is required. Prices vary depending on the program chosen – the five-night detox for two starts at $865.

Currently, to travel to India, every Brazilian tourist must be 100% vaccinated or have had a PCR test no later than 72 hours before landing in the country.

It is also necessary to have electronic visa and fill a online form to have your boarding authorized.

As it is on the list of countries with a high risk of transmission, Brazilian travelers have to undergo a new PCR test when arriving in India – and can only leave the airport or take a connecting flight after the results are published. Detailed information for travel to India can be found here.