What is the cheapest car in Brazil?

The Brazilian market is changing and fast. Proof of this is that Renault Kwid and Fiat Mobi have news in their respective 2022 lines. Both gained engine changes, while the Frenchman also had a renewed look. But the biggest coincidence between them is the elimination of the basic version of entry due to the low sales.

Renault Kwid Life and Fiat Mobi Easy were discontinued at the turn of the year due to low demand. Consumers no longer want a car without, at least, the dignity kit: power steering, power windows, power locks and a sound system. Therefore, the only two versions of the subcompacts that did not have these items were filed.

This forced the price of the two up. Now, the Fiat Mobi starts at R$60,990 in the Like version, while the Renault Kwid starts at R$59,890 in the Zen version. 1,100 compared to Uno’s brother.

two different schools

Mobi and Kwid are served solely and exclusively by 1.0 flex aspirated engines. The difference, however, is in the design of the project and the changes that both brands have made for 2021. The Renault has three cylinders, against four of the Fiat. Both lost the cold start six pack, but only the Kwid has start-stop as standard.

The power, torque and consumption figures also changed with the turn of the year. The Kwid delivers 71 hp and 10 kgfm of torque with ethanol – higher numbers than before the change, where it registered 70 hp and 9.8 kgfm. The Mobi went down from 75 hp and 9.9 kgfm to 74 hp and 9.7 kgfm in the 2022 line.

Both, however, became more economical. The Renault does 10.8 km/l with ethanol in the city and 11 km/l with the same fuel in the city. Fiat records 9.6 km/l and 10.4 km/l respectively in the same situation. That is, in addition to being cheaper and more powerful, the Renault is also more economical.

Equipment

In the Like versions of the Mobi and Zen of the Kwid, both are equipped with a sound system with MP3 and Bluetooth, electric front windows, tire pressure monitoring, dual airbags, air conditioning and steering with assistance (electric on Renault, hydraulic on Fiat ).

The Kwid features the most ramp-start assistant, stability control, side airbags, daytime running LEDs and a height-adjustable seat belt. The Mobi, in turn, has a tachometer.

