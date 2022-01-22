WhatsApp tests feature to pause audio and resume listening where you left off

Are you adept at swapping audios at the Whatsapp? So you know how horrible it is to start listening to the recording, having to pause and not being able to continue listening where you left off. But this problem may be close to being over, or at least a solution to it is already in the testing phase.

According to the specialized portal WABetaInfo, the company is testing a function to allow the account owner to pause the audio and resume listening exactly where he left off. The feature is in testing phase with users of the beta version of the messenger.

If implemented, the novelty should put an end to the annoyance of having to click and play different parts of the voice recording to try to find where you stopped listening.

The portal also revealed that the play/pause icon was placed on the right side of the voice message. The button to play the recording is still located on the left side of the screen.

WhatsApp has not yet confirmed the existence of the novelty, which should integrate a package of updates to optimize the voice feature. A few days ago, WABetaInfo announced that it found a function to allow the user to listen to audio outside of the conversation.